"I was asking Kate Upton, 'Can you hook me up with one of your friends?'": When Alex Bregman revealed seeking dating help from Justin Verlander's wife

In 2012, Justin Verlander met what would eventually become his wife, Kate Upton. The two both filmed a commercial for the video game, Major League Baseball 2K12.

They started dating quickly after that, and Upton would often appear at Verlander's games. She did it when he was a member of the Detroit Tigers and then when he was traded to the Houston Astros.

With her supermodel status, some of Verlander's teammates asked if she could hook them up. Alex Bregman was one of these of these teammates, hoping Upton could play matchmaker, via US Weekly's Christina Garibaldi.

"I was just asking Kate when we clinched to go to the World Series, 'Hey can you hook me up with one of your friends or something?'" Bregman asked.

Being one of the top supermodels in the world, Upton has a long list of supermodel friends. Bregman was looking for his offseason sweetheart shortly after the Astros took home the 2017 World Series.

However, Bregman would meet his wife just a few years later. He is married to Reagan and the two quickly hit it off after being introduced through a mutual friend.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander getting ready for the new season in unfamiliar territory

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton (Photo via IMAGN)

Over the past decade-plus, Justin Verlander has been one of the most feared pitchers in all of baseball. He has had a level of success that not many have been able to have in this league.

However, he is starting to reach the tail-end of his career, and things are getting harder for him. Despite that, he still views himself as a competitive pitcher and will do his best to help his new club in 2025.

Earlier this winter, Verlander signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. He will be 42 next month, but he wants to prove to everybody that he still has what it takes.

Verlander provides a veteran mindset to San Francisco's rotation. It could be a sneaky good rotation with guys like Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, and Jordan Hicks working as the other potential starters.

For Kate Upton, this move could be great. San Francisco is a premier destination, known for its warm climate, fashion-forward culture, and iconic landmarks.

It will be interesting to see just how Verlander fares with his new club. Will he bounce back from a poor 2024 season or is that all the ace has left? in the tank?

