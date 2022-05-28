"I assumed it didn't escalate into violence, because we know no one from the Reds can hit" , "Breaking news Tommy Pham learns to fly so he can go fight the rain clouds" - MLB Fans roast San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds after confrontation between Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson, duo had to be separated during warmups

The San Francisco Giants' matchup against the Cincinnati Reds just got a lot more personal, as tensions boiled over and the two teams had to be separated during warm-ups. The main confrontation was centered around Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson, and the two sides were separated before anything too serious could happen.
The initial report of the situation came from Mark Sheldon, who reported the incident via Twitter.
"Developing situation. A Reds player and someone from Giants had to be separated in left field during. BP. Members of both teams ran out there." - Mark Sheldon
Mark Sheldon would later confirm that the two key figures in the confrontation were Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson. He would also release the only video of the scene to Twitter.
"This is all I could see" - Mark Sheldon
This situation was resolved without any violence breaking out, but it certainly heightened tensions ahead of the game.
Fans of the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants both had fun with this incident
It's always tough to make fun of a situation when you are one of the worst teams in the MLB, which is the case here for the Cincinnati Reds. Thankfully, it seems as though they have embraced the humor, making their fair share of jokes about the team themselves.
This fan went for the kill with this brutal roast.
"I assumed it didn't escalate into violence, because we know no one from the Reds can hit" - Mono Stereo
This user thinks Tommy Pham may have found his next opponent after this scuffle with the San Francisco Giants.
"Breaking news tommy pham learns to fly so he can go fight the rain clouds" - Pete
This fan brings up a great point, but not necessarily a nice one.
"Well they sure dont have much fight on the field with a league low 14 wins" - Eric Price
The Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants haven't even started their game yet, but the heat is already present in this series.
"The most fight the Reds have put up all season!" - Caleb
This fan has stayed up-to-date on MLB news and relates this situation to a New York Yankees player.
"Damn Josh Donaldson got traded again?" - Jonny Baseball
This fan thinks it could even be a strategy by the Cincinnati Reds.
"Reds said “We feuded with the Cubs and put up 20. Nothing else has worked this year. Someone pull a Giants’ uniform number out of a hat.” - Chris
While this situation is easy to laugh about, it is great that the situation was resolved without any violence, and clears the way for baseball to do all the talking.
