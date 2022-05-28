"I assumed it didn't escalate into violence, because we know no one from the Reds can hit" , "Breaking news Tommy Pham learns to fly so he can go fight the rain clouds" - MLB Fans roast San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds after confrontation between Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson, duo had to be separated during warmups

The San Francisco Giants' matchup against the Cincinnati Reds just got a lot more personal, as tensions boiled over and the two teams had to be separated during warm-ups. The main confrontation was centered around Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson, and the two sides were separated before anything too serious could happen.

The initial report of the situation came from Mark Sheldon, who reported the incident via Twitter.

Mark Sheldon @m_sheldon Developing situation. A Reds player and someone from Giants had to be separated in left field during. BP. Members of both teams ran out there. Developing situation. A Reds player and someone from Giants had to be separated in left field during. BP. Members of both teams ran out there.

"Developing situation. A Reds player and someone from Giants had to be separated in left field during. BP. Members of both teams ran out there." - Mark Sheldon

Mark Sheldon would later confirm that the two key figures in the confrontation were Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson. He would also release the only video of the scene to Twitter.

Mark Sheldon @m_sheldon This is all I could see. This is all I could see. https://t.co/wUPN4VSvjt

"This is all I could see" - Mark Sheldon

This situation was resolved without any violence breaking out, but it certainly heightened tensions ahead of the game.

Fans of the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants both had fun with this incident

Cincinnati Reds v San Francisco Giants

It's always tough to make fun of a situation when you are one of the worst teams in the MLB, which is the case here for the Cincinnati Reds. Thankfully, it seems as though they have embraced the humor, making their fair share of jokes about the team themselves.

This fan went for the kill with this brutal roast.

MonoStereo @DiggityDawg66 @m_sheldon I assumed it didn't escalate into violence, because we know no one from the Reds can hit. @m_sheldon I assumed it didn't escalate into violence, because we know no one from the Reds can hit.

"I assumed it didn't escalate into violence, because we know no one from the Reds can hit" - Mono Stereo

This user thinks Tommy Pham may have found his next opponent after this scuffle with the San Francisco Giants.

pete @kxngjames30 Cincinnati Reds @Reds



We will provide you with updates as we receive them. Tonight’s #Reds -Giants game will not start on time.We will provide you with updates as we receive them. Tonight’s #Reds-Giants game will not start on time. ☔️We will provide you with updates as we receive them. https://t.co/HdBJt3EhXg breaking news tommy pham learns to fly so he can go fight the rain clouds twitter.com/reds/status/15… breaking news tommy pham learns to fly so he can go fight the rain clouds twitter.com/reds/status/15…

"Breaking news tommy pham learns to fly so he can go fight the rain clouds" - Pete

This fan brings up a great point, but not necessarily a nice one.

Eric Price @BayAreaBaller18 @eminsh @m_sheldon Well they sure dont have much fight on the field with a league low 14 wins. @eminsh @m_sheldon Well they sure dont have much fight on the field with a league low 14 wins.

"Well they sure dont have much fight on the field with a league low 14 wins" - Eric Price

The Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants haven't even started their game yet, but the heat is already present in this series.

"The most fight the Reds have put up all season!" - Caleb

This fan has stayed up-to-date on MLB news and relates this situation to a New York Yankees player.

"Damn Josh Donaldson got traded again?" - Jonny Baseball

This fan thinks it could even be a strategy by the Cincinnati Reds.

Chris @ChrisMcG_78 Mark Sheldon @m_sheldon Developing situation. A Reds player and someone from Giants had to be separated in left field during. BP. Members of both teams ran out there. Developing situation. A Reds player and someone from Giants had to be separated in left field during. BP. Members of both teams ran out there. Reds said “We feuded with the Cubs and put up 20. Nothing else has worked this year. Someone pull a Giants’ uniform number out of a hat.” twitter.com/m_sheldon/stat… Reds said “We feuded with the Cubs and put up 20. Nothing else has worked this year. Someone pull a Giants’ uniform number out of a hat.” twitter.com/m_sheldon/stat…

"Reds said “We feuded with the Cubs and put up 20. Nothing else has worked this year. Someone pull a Giants’ uniform number out of a hat.” - Chris

While this situation is easy to laugh about, it is great that the situation was resolved without any violence, and clears the way for baseball to do all the talking.

Breaking News, Latest News, Exclusives and Opinion Articles from Sportskeeda on Facebook. Like Now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe