"I assure you that nobody is more sick of this s**t than Aaron Judge" - MLB analyst believes Aaron Judge wants to set New York Yankees single season home run record more than anybody

Aaron Judge has had all of the attention every time he has stepped into the batter's box as he chases historic home run number 62. The entire baseball world wants to witness Judge break the single-season home run record. However, time is starting to run out for the slugger and fans are starting to wonder if he will do it.

Fans are starting to get impatient as the regular season winds down. They are tired of seeing the All-Star continue to get walked and pitched around. Not only are fans getting impatient, but so is Aaron Judge himself.

"We're all sick of waiting for Aaron Judge to break the record, but I assure you that nobody is more sick of this s**t than Aaron Judge" - Jared Carrabis

MLB analyst Jared Carrabis understands that fans are starting to get tired of tuning into every one of Judge's at-bats. They want to see history, but he assured the fans that Judge wants to see the record broken more than any of them.

For a while, he stopped hitting on-field batting practice before the game because the media was just too much. Every time that Judge steps up to the plate, the stadium goes silent. There has to be an enormous amount of pressure on him game-after-game.

Nobody wants this record to be broken more than Judge. This could be the reason why he has not broken it yet. While not getting the best pitches to hit lately, he has lately been chasing pitches more than ever. With the season coming down to its' final couple of games, Judge might be pressing at the plate more than ever.

He doesn't have many more plate appearances left. The New York Yankees will play two more regular-season games before heading into the postseason. One Tuesday night and another Wednesday afternoon against the Texas Rangers. All eyes will be on Judge more than ever in these last two games.

Aaron Judge has his eyes set on more than just breaking the record

Baltimore Orioles v NY Yankees

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are looking to bring another World Series trophy back to the Bronx. Their last World Series title was won back in 2009. with such a high-powered offense and a solid pitching rotation, the Yankees look promising as they head into the postseason.

They stack up well against other teams heading into the playoffs. It'll prove to be a tough matchup for any team they face this October.

