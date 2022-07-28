"Of course it came down to Tommy 'Why the F**k is He on this Team' La Stella in the end" - San Francisco Giants fans left raging after seventh consecutive loss

The San Francisco Giants are making unwanted history. They have now lost seven games in a row for the first time since 1985.

Jose Herrera’s two-run bunt coupled with homers from Josh Rojas and Ketel Marte, led the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-3 win against the Giants. This was Arizona’s first three-game home sweep of San Francisco since 2017.

Giants starter Logan Webb (9-4) got them off to a decent start but their miscues later on gave the game away. Jake McCarthy opened the seventh inning with a bunt single in which he was called out, but the replay overturned it.

Sergia Alcantara then hit a single towards center field but Giants outfielder Austin Slater made the wrong call to throw out McCarthy in the third. That allowed Alcantara to take second. McCarthy went on to score on Herrera’s bunt before Alcantara came around.

Rojas made it 5-2 with a solo homer - his sixth of the season - to virtually guarantee the result. The 28-year-old has had quite the year so far. His slashline currently reads .279/.355/.408 with 11 stolen bases in just 65 games.

Slater scored to reduce the deficit in the eighth to 5-3, and that’s all the Giants could salvage.

San Francisco Giants fans are fuming over recent run of form

The San Francisco Giants have won five of their six games heading into the All-Star Break. Since then, it has only gone wrong for them. Last weekend, they fell to a four-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time since 1996.

Fingers are being pointed at skipper Gabe Kapler, who is now walking on thin ice owing to current form and circumstances.

christybridge8 @jdpro31 @SFGiants Kapler has blown so many games for the giants. It’s unbelievable he has learned a single lesson. Righty lefty lineup matchups don’t work. You don’t pull Webb after all weak ground balls. And you don’t over play the shift on a double play opportunity and they got the groundball. @SFGiants Kapler has blown so many games for the giants. It’s unbelievable he has learned a single lesson. Righty lefty lineup matchups don’t work. You don’t pull Webb after all weak ground balls. And you don’t over play the shift on a double play opportunity and they got the groundball.

2B Tommy La Stella started in left field and went 0 for 5 after being activated from the COVID-19 list on Tuesday. A few San Francisco fans were absolutely furious over his outing.

Mark Ash @MarkAsh78 @SFGiants Of course it came down to Tommy "Why the Fuck is He on this Team" La Stella in the end. @SFGiants Of course it came down to Tommy "Why the Fuck is He on this Team" La Stella in the end.

Farhan’s worst contract and it’s not close @SFGiants If this isn’t his last game as a Giant I am DONEFarhan’s worst contract and it’s not close @MarkAsh78 @SFGiants If this isn’t his last game as a Giant I am DONE Farhan’s worst contract and it’s not close

Joey Stegner @JVandal42 @McCoveyCoveHR @MarkAsh78 @SFGiants Totally agree. Please quit trying pull every pitch. You ARE NOT a home run hitter. Please package him in the Rodón deal and get him off this team. The Yankees might be dumb enough to take him after they trade Gleybar in the Soto deal. @McCoveyCoveHR @MarkAsh78 @SFGiants Totally agree. Please quit trying pull every pitch. You ARE NOT a home run hitter. Please package him in the Rodón deal and get him off this team. The Yankees might be dumb enough to take him after they trade Gleybar in the Soto deal.

The Giants’ grueling road-trip is now over. They will now head home and prepare to host the Chicago Hubs. Giants left-hander Alex Wood (6-8, 4.21 ERA) faces Cubs left-hander Justin Steele (4-6, 4.02 ERA) in the series opener.

Hopefully, being at home will yield better fortunes for San Francisco. By any means, they need to arrest their skid.

