“I was here from the beginning” - Ex-Mets pitcher Jose Butto admits feeling “sad” after sudden move to Giants in trade for Tyler Rogers 

Ahead of the trade deadline, the San Francisco Giants acquired 27-year-old right-handed reliever José Buttó from the New York Mets, along with prospects Blade Tidwell and Drew Gilbert, in exchange for veteran submarine pitcher Tyler Rogers.Butto's exit from the Mets came mid-game against the San Diego Padres, and he was visibly emotional as he left the dugout after learning of the trade. During the live broadcast, Butto was captured showing his feelings as he took in what happened before leaving the bullpen. He returned later in the same inning. Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo revealed that after his trade to the Giants, Butto, who has been with the Mets after signing as a 19-year-old, felt &quot;a little sad because I was here from the beginning&quot;. &quot;I'm surprised,&quot; Buttó said. &quot;I didn't expect this. But I'm happy to go there and be a Giant.&quot;Butto, who was signed as an international agent in 2017, made his MLB debut for the Mets in 2022. He has appeared in 74 major league games and has posted an 11-9 record and 3.45 ERA with 163 strikeouts. This season, he has posted a 3.64 ERA in 34 relief outings, while registering 41 strikeouts in 47.0 innings pitched. Buttó joins a Giants bullpen in flux at age 27. What did the Mets receive in place of Jose Butto? The Mets, who are a postseason contender this season, received Tyler Rogers, who has once again led the league in appearances. The veteran reliever has posted a 1.80 ERA in 53 games, striking out 38 in 50.0 innings pitched. For the Mets, Rogers' addition provides proven late-inning security in a tight NL East race. It will also further bolster a Mets bullpen that has recently added Gregory Soto and closer Ryan Helsley. Rogers has previously led the National League in relief appearances two times. In 2024, he made 77 appearances and in 2021, he made 80 appearances. In his career, the veteran reliever has posted a 26-20 record with 19 saves. Moreover, he has been stellar throughout his career, holding a 2.79 ERA, along with 74 walks and 296 strikeouts over 392 relief appearances.