"I believe he deserves to be the favorite for NL MVP" - When 'Wednesday' actress Jenna Ortega gushed over Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim 

Ahead of the last MLB season, "Wednesday" actress Jenna Ortega expressed her admiration for San Diego Padres star Ha-Seong Kim as her favorite player in the major leagues. The Korean has mostly been used as a utility player in his three seasons with the Padres and has improved consistently over the years. Ortega was eager to share her opinion that Kim is one of the best players in baseball and deserves to contend for the NL MVP soon.

Ha-Seong Kim started his professional baseball career in the Korean Baseball Organization for the Kiwoom Heroes 2014 and spent six years with them. He won three Golden Glove Awards in his final three seasons and then made the move to the MLB. He signed a four-year, $28 million contract with the Padres and has been an essential part of the roster, playing as a capable utility man. The 2023 season was his best in the US so far, winning his first Golden Glove Award in the MLB.

Jenna Ortega is an American movie star who had a rapid rise to fame in the past few years, starring in popular productions such as "Wednesday" and "Scream". As she expressed in the interview, the Korean star has made an impact on her as he continues his rise in the MLB. Ortega said:

“I love watching "The Korean King" play. I believe he’s one of the best players in baseball and I believe he deserves to be the favorite for NL MVP”

Ha-Seong Kim poised to play bigger role for Padres in 2024

The San Diego Padres have remained relatively quiet in the MLB free agent market so far, despite offloading several players. The biggest name to depart was Juan Soto, but their lineup remains fairly stacked for next season.

Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado and Ha-Seong Kim are all set to return and form the backbone of the offence. While the Korean was mostly used as a utility player and has put up impressive numbers from the plate, also showing how versatile he is defence.

