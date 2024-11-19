"I can't believe my first baby is leaving us" - When Alex Rodriguez opened up on being 'incredibly sad' about sending daughter Natasha off to college

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez enjoyed a 22-year career in the big leagues. He had a great amount of success, appearing in 14 All-Star Games and becoming a three-time AL MVP.

Playing that long, A-Rod has seen it all on the field. From big-league scuffles, the highs and lows of the postseason, the changing of MLB's commissioner, and other things. However, none of that prepared him for letting his daughter go.

Last year, Rodriguez had to do the one thing that terrifies most parents, sending their firstborn off to college. He had to send his oldest daughter, Natasha to Ann Arbor for her first semester at the University of Michigan.

It took its toll on Rodriguez as he shared his feelings with his followers on social media. Via Hello Magazine's Hanna Fillingham, we got to go inside the mind of the slugger.

"I can't believe it. I'm going to drop her off in a few weeks in Ann Arbor, and I'm both incredibly proud of Natasha but also incredibly sad that my first baby is leaving us," said Rodriguez.

While Natasha is now an adult, parents always look at their kids as their babies. Rodriguez echoed this statement later in his message to his followers.

"You know, for us dads, they're always our babies, even if they're 30 years old," said Rodriguez.

Natasha seems to be doing well in college. She is now in her second year at Michigan where she is majoring in theater.

Alex Rodriguez mentions adjustments after Natasha headed off to college

New York Yankees - Alex Rodriguez (Photo via IMAGN)

Alex Rodriguez, like most professional athletes, is someone who does not enjoy change. They like to set routines that they follow every day whether that be in the sport or outside of it.

A-Rod was used to waking up both his daughters, but that changed when Natasha went off to college. He admitted that it took some time to get used to.

"I had the first moment where I went to wake up my little one, Ella, and [their] rooms are right across from each other. And, you know, habitual - I've been doing this for 18 years - I go and knock in Natasha's room and she's not there," said Rodriguez.

Nothing can prepare you for tough moments in parenthood until you go through them. Unlike in baseball, A-Rod had to experience this without any practice.

