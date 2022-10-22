In March 2011, former MLB player Randy Velarde testified that he purchased performance-enhancing drugs from Barry Bonds' then-personal trainer, Greg Anderson, throughout the MLB 2002 season.

In Barry Bonds' perjury trial, Randy was called as a witness by the prosecution.

Speaking about how Greg Anderson injected something in the arm, Velarde said:

"I believe it was HGH."

He also confessed to gaining more strength following the injection of the steroid shots.

"Just had more endurance, strength."

After Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi, and Marvin Benard, Randy Velarde was the fourth MLB player to give a witness statement during Bonds' trial.

In 2011, the government was attempting to establish that Bonds lied and delivered evasive answers, thereby hindering justice before a grand jury in 2003 about his usage of steroids.

Greg Anderson, then personal trainer and a childhood friend of Barry's, refused to testify against him and was imprisoned as a consequence. Since Greg was absent for testifying. The prosecution, therefore, brought the former MLB players to characterize Anderson's drug-dealing operations.

MLB legend Barry Bonds was sentenced after being found guilty of obstructing justice in 2003 before a grand jury

Barry's Perjury Trial Begins in San Francisco

Barry received a two-year probationary period, 250 hours of community service, a $4,000 fine, and 30 days of house arrest in December 2011 following years of steroid investigation.

Barry's MLB career was forever changed by the trial, despite the fact that he was not found guilty. It also impacted his induction into the Hall of Fame.

Barry's final year of eligibility for the Baseball Hall of Fame was 2022. However, owing to a lack of votes, he was unable to qualify even in his last attempt.

