"I believe they have kicked the tires" - MLB analyst thinks St. Louis Cardinals have approached Yadier Molina with managerial role

The St. Louis Cardinals are entering a pivotal season in franchise history. After a disastrous 2023 campaign that saw the club miss the postseason entirely, the Cardinals will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 71-91 record.

"10 days until #OpeningDay What is record your prediction for the 2024 St. Louis Cardinals?"

There will be a number of members within the St. Louis Cardinals organization who will be closely monitored throughout the season. Not only does the team have a number of veterans who could find themselves on the move if things do not go according to plan, but also manager Oli Marmol.

In one of the most surprising moves of the offseason, the Cardinals decided to extend their 37-year-old manager until the end of the 2026 season. Many fans did not see the decision coming, especially on the heels of their disappointing 2023 campaign. These fans believed that a former club icon would be the next in line: Yadier Molina.

This is a sentiment shared by MLB analyst Erik Kratz. In a recent episode of Foul Territory, Kratz not only shared his thoughts on Yadier Molina becoming the club's next manager but also said that talks had already happened.

"How close are you to managing?" @ErikKratz31 thinks Yadi Molina has a future leading a big league clubhouse, and even thinks the @Cardinals may have already "kicked the tires"

"I believe they have kicked the tires," Kratz said.

Kratz stated that while the club may not have offered him the job directly, they are aware of his future plans when it comes to managing in the MLB.

Kratz added that Molina and the St. Louis Cardinals had these discussions before the team offered the extension to Oli Marmol.

Oli Marmol's extension does not eliminate Yadier Molina from becoming the St. Louis Cardinals manager in the future

Even though Yadier Molina may not want to become the next manager of the Cardinals immediately, there is no ruling out the possibility of him eventually taking the role. In the same episode of Foul Territory, Kratz explained that some former players do not want to become managers right away, which he believes is the case with Molina.

This may be the reason behind the team's decision to extend Marmol for only two more years. This could align more with Yadier Molina's timeline and desire to take over the managerial role. The catching icon currently serves as the Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations.

