It's been a difficult run for the St. Louis Cardinals lately. After winning the National League Central division with an impressive 93-69 record, the club took a massive nose dive last season. St. Louis missed the postseason altogether in 2023 after posting a disappointing 71-91 record adding to the growing concerns of fans.

The St. Louis Cardinals have been busy this offseason, landing a number of veteran players in free agency, including Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, and Brandon Crawford. Although the club's moves have left some fans questioning the direction of the team, the latest update has answered one of those questions, and needless to say, fans aren't too excited.

On Friday, the St. Louis front office announced that they have signed manager Oliver Marmol to a two-year extension. Marmol's current deal was set to expire at the end of the 2024 season, but now his new deal will keep him with the team until the end of 2026.

The 37-year-old became the youngest manager in the MLB last season when he signed with St. Louis, however, the team's disappointing year has placed him in the hot seat. This is why Friday's contract extension decision has left many fans puzzled and confused by the choice to keep him signed through 2026.

Some fans have said that the St. Louis Cardinals have turned into an unserious franchise and have no desire to improve any time soon. Others have simply stated that Oil Marmol's contract extension is another questionable move under the current regime.

The St. Louis Cardinals will need to bounce back in 2024 in order to restore their faith among fans

After a disastrous 2023 campaign, many fans have tempered their expectations for the St. Louis Cardinals this season. That being said, the club has plenty of superstars on their roster who could help them turn things around.

Players such as Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado could help the team return to the postseason in 2024, however, if things go poorly, they could find themselves on the move. Last season there were a number of trade rumors, however, the club refused to move on from the All-Star duo.

With Oli Marmol secured for the foreseeable future, it remains to be seen if the young manager will be able to salvage his reputation among the fanbase or continue to face the heat.

