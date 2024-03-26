“I don't believe it for a second” - MLB fans criticize Shohei Ohtani’s remarks at press conference regarding recent allegations

Baseball fans all around the world were shocked when Shohei Ohtani, renowned for his prowess as a two-way player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was found in the middle of a scandal last week. Allegations surfaced about Ippei Imanaga, who used to be Ohtani’s translator and close friend, about his involvement in illegal gambling and stealing money from the player’s account.

Expand Tweet

In a press release, Ohtani talked about the claims and expressed his shock and upset by Mizuhara’s acts. Ohtani strongly rejected any involvement with ilegal gambling and reaffirmed his dedication to upholding the integrity of the sport. According to Ohtani, he was unaware of the translator’s gambling problem and the debt that came with it until a team meeting in Korea during the Seoul Series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don’t believe it for a second." - One fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The news came as a deep betrayal to Shohei Ohtani, who had trusted Mizuhara with his business. Mizuhara first said that Ohtani willingly helped him settle his debts, but Ohtani’s lawyers refuted the allegations, asserting that Ohtani was actually a victim of theft.

Shohei Ohtani has expressed his full innocence in the issue involving him and illegal gambling.

Following the discovery, Ohtani took action by calling his representatives and lawyer. He has reportedly fully worked with Major League Baseball’s Department of Investigations in order to clear things up and make sure that justice is done.

Despite Ohtani’s remarks, opinions in the baseball world remain divided. Many believe that MLB has not taken enough action against the Japanese superstar, given his importance to the sport and driving audiences around the world. However, according to many analysts, MLB has been impartial in trying to understand the depth of the whole situation, and find out if the Los Angeles Dodgers’ player is indeed innocent.

"Guilty as hell." - Posted another angry fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the investigation unfolds, baseball fans will be waiting for more information in the hopes of finding a solution that protects the sport’s dignity. Ohtani, on the other hand, expressed that he is still focused on the next season and is trusting his legal team to handle the issue.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.