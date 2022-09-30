"I believe that if you write a book it cannot be as perfect as this story" - St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols could not imagine a more perfect way to reach the 700 home run milestone

Albert Pujols reached an incredible milestone earlier this season, becoming the fourth player in MLB history to hit 700 home runs. The St. Louis Cardinals legend may have hit home run number 700 during a road game, but it certainly did not feel like it. After spending time with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021, when he hit the home run at Dodger Stadium, fans erupted.

This may have happened anywhere in the country, but it had special importance for Pujols. He is back with the team that drafted him, chasing history and a playoff spot in what will be the final year of his career.

As Hector Gomez reported via a tweet, Pujols knew how special the moment truly was.

Héctor Gómez @hgomez27



@z101digital @ZDeportes Albert Pujols: "To reach 700 home runs in a Cardinals uniform, at Dodger Stadium, where I played for five and a half months last year, I believe that if you write a book it cannot be as perfect as this story". Albert Pujols: "To reach 700 home runs in a Cardinals uniform, at Dodger Stadium, where I played for five and a half months last year, I believe that if you write a book it cannot be as perfect as this story".@z101digital @ZDeportes https://t.co/CoeggqnTcV

"To reach 700 home runs in a Cardinals uniform, at Dodger Stadium, where I played for five and a half months last year, I believe that if you write a book it cannot be as perfect as this story" - Albert Pujols

This is a story that seems too good to be true. It hit every note that could be found in a feel-good baseball movie. However, it really happened. Everyone was along for the ride and enjoyed every second.

In case you haven't seen it enough yet, and you probably haven't, here is a video of the homer posted to YouTube by MLB.

Pujols has cemented his name in the history books, and is one of the most beloved stars of the generation.

Albert Pujols is one of the best offensive players in MLB history

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

Pujols may be in fourth on the all-time home run list, but it could be argued he is better than some of the players ahead of him. His dominance began with the Rookie of the Year award in 2001. Over the course of his career, Albert Pujols racked up three MVP awards and 11 All-Star selections.

This clip of all 700 home runs condensed into a one minute video shows his longevity.

"Relive all 700 of Albert Pujols' Homers" - MLB Network

The St. Louis Cardinals put together this tribute video for Pujols, showing how beloved he is by the franchise.

St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals For generations to come, we will tell our kids and grandkids what it was like to watch Albert Pujols play. For generations to come, we will tell our kids and grandkids what it was like to watch Albert Pujols play. https://t.co/W1DZDAb5Db

"For generations to come, we will tell our kids and grandkids what it was like to watch Albert Pujols play" - St. Louis Cardinals

Pujols has already secured his legacy and will end his legendary career on a high. It is great to see that he is able to appreciate how incredible his story is.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far