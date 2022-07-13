"I am in the best shape of my life right now" - Jimmy Kimmel's famous security guard Guillermo tries out for Los Angeles Dodgers

Jimmy Kimmel's Guillermo loves the Los Angeles Dodgers so much that he tried his luck to be a part of the MLB franchise.

The American actor and comedian Anthony Anderson guest hosted a recent episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" On the show, Anthony mentioned the 2022 MLB season is halfway through, and the best record in the National League belongs to Los Angeles Dodgers.

He then mentioned how Kimmel sidekick Guillermo is also a big-time Dodger fan. Guillermo is such a big fan that he recently took a trip to Dodger Stadium to try out for the team as a ball boy.

"Does @IamGuillermo have what it takes to be on the @Dodgers ball crew?" - Jimmy Kimmel Live

A clip showed Guillermo arriving at Dodger Stadium to meet Dave Roberts, the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Guillermo expressed to Dave his desire to join the MLB franchise.

Dave mentioned it takes a lot to be a part of an MLB team and went on to ask some questions to check his eligibility.

The first question Dave asked was about Guillermo's work ethic.

Guillermo casually answers, "What's that?"

Dave, with clear disappointment on his face, mentioned not knowing the work ethic is not a good sign.

The next question Dave pops is about Guillermo's physical fitness.

Oblivious to his body shape, Guillermo confidently answers, "I am in the best shape of my life right now."

Dave checks Guillermo out from head to toe and sarcastically repeats, "This is the best shape of your life."

Guillermo quickly retorts, " Yes, 5'5" to 225 (pounds)."

Guillermo and Dave Roberts have a chat at Dodger Stadium.

The conversation between Gullermo and Dave is truly epic!

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sends Guillermo for a trial to check his baseball skills

LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts

Roberts brought Guillermo out for a tryout to evaluate his baseball talents after a brief Q&A session. He was assigned to Kirk Walker, the ball crew coach of the Dodgers. Kirk informed Guillermo that he is going to test his fielding and throwing skills.

Once on the field, all Guillermo did was mess around and be mischievous. He terribly failed at fielding, catching, throwing speed, and ball handling.

In addition, Justin Turner was called for expert evaluation. Instead of focusing and delivering his best, Guillermo started asking Justin intimate questions, which eventually became viral on social media.

Guillermo asked Justin, "Who's your favorite player to take a shower with?"

Interestingly, Justin responded with "Edwin Rios."

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA The legend of Edwin Ríos grows The legend of Edwin Ríos grows https://t.co/2WBHkV2uJY

"The legend of Edwin Ríos grows." - Blake Harris

Finally, post-tryout, Guillermo asked Dave about his performance. Instead of insinuation, the Dodgers manager cut straight to the point.

He said, " You are one of the most unathletic people I have ever seen. And, you are possibly intoxicated right now. And, you have absolutely no business being on a Major League Baseball field."

However, Dave excitedly congratulated him and welcomed him to the Los Angeles Dodgers ball crew. All's well that ends well.

It was a sheer delight watching Guillermo make everyone laugh with his shenanigans.

Guillermo will participate in this weekend's All Star Celebrity Softball game this Saturday, July 16.

