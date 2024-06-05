"I bet he owns like, 75 mirrors in his house" - Fans troll Marlins assistant GM Gabe Kapler over TikTok video despite team's dreadful 2024 campaign

Gabe Kapler is in his first year with the Miami Marlins as their assistant GM after spending the past four seasons managing the San Francisco Giants. The team is struggling mightily, and he is not making things easy for himself.

Kapler has been posting TikToks throughout the season, which has not sat well with some of the fanbase. He recently posted another of him getting dressed which has many up in arms.

It is tough to flex when your team is one of the worst across MLB. Miami holds a 21-40 record, the second-worst record in the National League. The Chicago White Sox hold the worst record in the AL at 15-46.

Miami is currently on a three-game losing streak heading into their final game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Things do not get easier after, as they take on the red-hot Cleveland Guardians.

"I bet he owns like, 75 mirrors in his house" - one fan posted.

"Peak Miami" - another fan posted.

"Reminds me of the guy in his late 20s still hanging out with high school kids…" - posted another.

Fans wasted no time going to social media to take shots at Kapler. They think the former big league outfielder is obsessed with himself.

"Gotta look your best at a funeral!" - said another fan.

"Seriously. What is this" - said another.

"Not surprising tbh" - said another.

Showing off his fits is not the only thing you can find on Kapler's TikTok. He also posts his thoughts and some inspirational messages as well.

Gabe Kapler has not had much to work with inside the Miami Marlins organization

Miami Marlins GM Gabe Kapler (Image via USA Today)

The blame cannot be put solely on Gabe Kapler, however, it is easy when he puts his face out there with his viral TikTok videos. Injuries, a lackluster offense, and trades have gutted this squad.

Miami dealt with injuries to two of their top starting pitchers, Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez. Both are not expected to return until the 2025 season. They also traded one of their best players on the offense side after trading Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres.

It will be tough for the Marlins to climb out of the hole they have dug for themselves early this season. Unless a miracle happens, this is going to be a lost season.

