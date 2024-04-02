"I can actually hear the cholesterol" - Pirates fans in awe as team announces new foot-long hot dog with multiple ingredients

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been one of the major talking points early in the 2024 campaign, as they own a 5-0 record for the first time since 1983.

The Buccos have been one of the most impressive teams, showcasing their grit to come back several times to keep their undefeated streak alive.

Nevertheless, it might not only be the Pittsburgh Pirates team that remains undefeated but their concessions as well. One of the most beloved baseball stadiums in the MLB, PNC Park, will feature one of the most bizarre and unique meals for fans in attendance.

Dubbed "The Renegade," PNC Park now offers a footlong hot dog that features a number of different ingredients.

The new foot-long hot dog will be topped with perogies, pot roast, pickles and onions, in one of the most unique and likely filling ballpark options in the MLB.

After images of the monster hot dog went viral, many Pittsburgh Pirates fans turned to social media to share their opinion on the team's latest food option.

Many fans pointed out the fact that the massive concoction of food would likely send them running for the restrooms or simply resulting in their falling asleep in their seats during the game.

Other fans have pointed out how deliciously unhealthy "The Renegade" looks, with one going as far as to say that they can hear the cholesterol.

There's no doubt that the new addition to the PNC Park menus will rack up the calories, something that many have discussed on social media.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been electric to open the season

While the club may be getting attention for their new, loaded footlong hotdog off the field, on the field Pittsburgh has been one of the best teams early in the season.

They have posted a 5-0 record for the first time since 1983 and appear able to continue that streal, thanks to many of the team's stars.

Thanks to the emergence of young players like Oneil Cruz and Henry Davis, as well as top-tier performances from some of the team's veterans like Bryan Reynolds and Connor Joe, Pittsburgh has become must-see T.V.

Even though "The Renegade" might be nap-inducing, the Pirates as a team cannot be slept on.

