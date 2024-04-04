"I can never go wrong with chest day" - Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill attributes pre-game workout to Opening Day home run streak

Boston Red Sox slugger Tyler O'Neill set a new record on Opening Day after he mashed his fifth-straight Opening Day home run. The record-setting home run came in the eighth inning off Seattle Mariners pitcher Cody Bolton.

Funny enough, O'Neill hit the home run against the team that drafted him. The home run broke the record that was held by Todd Hundley, Gary Carter, and the great Yogi Berra.

O'Neill recently joined MLB Network Radio to talk about what gives him the advantage on Opening Day. He stated that his workout regimen before game time gives him his juice.

"Every Opening Day, I just try to come in and get a big lift in and go play," stated O'Neill.

O'Neill takes "hit the weight room" seriously and is constantly in the gym working to improve himself. While he does not go as hard as he once did, he still views the weight room as his key to success.

"I'm not bench pressing as much as I used to, it's more dumbbell press and using different inclines, still working the muscles at different angles and stuff. You know, making sure I am doing the right things in there. But yeah, I can never go wrong with chest day" said O'Neill.

O'Neill's regimen is certainly working out for him early into the 2024 season. He has looked great in the six games he has played in Boston so far.

Boston Red Sox slugger Tyler O'Neill has gotten off to a hot start

Boston Red Sox - Tyler O'Neill (Image via Getty)

Boston Red Sox slugger Tyler O'Neill has gotten off to a great start this year. Through the first week of the season, he is hitting .333/.478/.667 with two home runs and a stolen base.

This is his first year in Boston after spending six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. In December, O'Neill was traded to Boston in exchange for Nick Robertson and Victory Santos.

O'Neill has been a breath of fresh air for a team coming off a disappointing offseason. One of their biggest free-agent signing was Lucas Giolito, who recently had UCL surgery and will miss all of 2024.

The American League East is one of the toughest divisions in baseball. For this team to go far, players like O'Neill, Trevor Story, and Rafael Devers must stay healthy all season long. If not, it could be another season of finishing in the basement of the division.

