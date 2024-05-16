"I can never wear this in public again; Men are so weird" - Lance Lynn's wife Dymin jokes about reactions to her quirky sweatshirt

St. Louis Cardinals' starting pitcher Lance Lynn's wife, Dymin Lynn, had a sporty outlook for Mother's Day on Sunday. Via a TikTok video and an Instagram story, she gave her take on the outfit that she desired to wear to the airport that day.

In the video, she wore matching pyjamas to her quirky sweatshirt to complete a comfy travelling day ensemble.

Take a look at her TikTok video here:

With a rather quirky message written on her sweatshirt, Dymin took to Instagram to post a message along with her outfit for the day, stating why it would be difficult for her to step out in the same ensemble in the future. She captioned her story:

"I can never wear this in public again. Men are so weird."

Screenshot from Dymin Lynn's story on Instagram

It's safe to say that Dymin has an eccentric and quirky side to her fashion sense. She is always very lively with her responses in her Instagram stories and maintains a good humor quotient with her quotes and videos.

She is a distinguished blog writer and shares her personal stories and motivational renderings through a blog titled 'Dymin in the Rough.'

She married Lance Lynn on January 18, 2020, and they are a happy family of six members, with the duo sharing three kids, while Lynn's eldest child is from his previous marriage with Lauren Grill, who is an ex-softball player with the Mississippi Bulldogs.

Dymin actively supports Lance Lynn in his efforts inside the diamond and is most often present in the stands whenever he starts on the mound. So far, the 2024 season hasn't been favorable to the veteran pitcher since signing a one-year, $11 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals this past offseason.

Lance Lynn registered a loss against the Angels on Wednesday night

Cardinals started Lance Lynn on the mound in an attempt to sweep the LA Angels in the three-game series away from home in Anaheim. Things didn't go as planned for Oli Marmol and St. Louis, as Lynn was taken to the cleaners from the onset of the game by a determined Halos roster, who were avoiding a series sweep at home.

Lynn gave up four runs on eight hits and struck out five batters in five innings to register a loss and go 1-2 in the season for the St. Louis Cardinals. Though he is striking out hitters at a decent rate, his ERA of 4.17 is not something St. Louis would have expected when they signed him to that hefty deal.

Lance Lynn will make his next start on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles at home in Busch Stadium.

