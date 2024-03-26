"I can see why people would say that" - Rangers manager recognizes reasons behind prospect Wyatt Langford's comparisons to Mike Trout

The new season of the MLB is about to start, and everyone’s eyes are on the rookie players who are about to make their debuts. One of the players getting a lot of attention is Wyatt Langford of the Texas Rangers. He's being compared with one of the best players of this generation, outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said that the comparison is understandable. Langford is 22 years old. Trout made his MLB debut at 19 in July 2011.

"You know, you're talking the best player in the game, for a long, long time. But, yeah, I can see why people would say that, at his young age, and the way he's playing," Bochy said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Langford, who starred for the Florida Gators last season before being the No. 4 in July's draft, said he felt he would make the roster for opening day.

"I think he fully expected it, but you don't know for sure," Bochy said. "In a good way, in a humble way. You saw it. It wasn't like he was like, 'Duh.' It wasn't one of those. He's just got a great way about him."

"It's pretty cool to be compared to one of the best to ever do it. But like I said earlier, just gotta take it day by day," Langford said.

Expand Tweet

Reasons for Wyatt Langford to be on the Texas Rangers' opening day roster

Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford made the opening day roster because of his performance in spring training and in his brief minor league play last season.

During spring training, he hit .375 with six home runs. He had also dominated the minor leagues by hitting .360 with 10 home runs and 36 runs.

To put his spring training successes in context, Langford became one of six players, including Ryan Zimmerman, Mike Trout and Freddie Freeman, who were 22 or younger and hit six home runs in spring training.

Expand Tweet

Langford expected to be on the opening day roster.

"Just the way I was playing," he said. "I felt like, 'Hey, I belong here."

The Rangers, who won the World Series last season, open the season against the visiting Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.