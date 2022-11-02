MLB legend Alex Rodriguez reunited with two beloved former New York Yankees who are reviving the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022, 13 years later.

A-Rod recently posed for a photo with two former Yankees players who were a part of the team that won the 2009 World Series. They are Kevin Long and Rob Thomson. Long and Thomson are both currently employed as managerial personnel for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Thomson is the Phillies' current manager, where as Long is their hitting coach.

"I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since we brought the title home but in BLUE pinstripes 😉" – Alex Rodriguez

Before signing with the Yankees, A-Rod played for the Texas Rangers and made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners. Throughout his career, he was a huge success playing for all three teams. He later went on to play in 14 All-Star games.

The fact that A-Rod won the World Series in 2009 as a Yankee is, however, what matters the most.

Alex Rodriguez revisiting old memories

Thomson and Long were Rodriguez’s allies when he won the World Series with the Yankees. From 2007 to 2014, Long served as the Yankees' hitting instructor. Thomson, meanwhile, led the Yankees as their manager from 2008 to 2017. It's interesting to note that the Yankees defeated the Phillies in the 2009 World Series by a score of 4-2.

Rodriguez congratulated Thomson when he signed an extension with the Phillies.. Thomson has signed a two-year deal for the upcoming two MLB seasons.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies The Phillies have signed manager Rob Thomson to a two-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today. The Phillies have signed manager Rob Thomson to a two-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today. https://t.co/fUyPgFIdgY

"The Phillies have signed manager Rob Thomson to a two-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today." – Philadelphia Phillies

This is what A-Rod posted:

"Thank you Rob Thomson for teaching me the @yankees way. 🇨🇦" – Alex Rodriguez

Over the course of 22 seasons, Rodriguez, who is regarded as one of MLB's best players, played for the Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Seattle Mariners. However, he won only one World Series title in 2009.

