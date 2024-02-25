"I couldn't care less as long as I've got one on" - Mookie Betts offers blunt response to MLB's uniform changes amid widespread backlash

LA Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts has opened up on the new MLB uniforms, which have been under immense scrutiny for multiple reasons.

According to baseball writer Bob Nightingale, the seven-time All-Star isn't paying much attention to all the buzz over the quality of the new uniforms.

"It doesn't matter to me," Betts said. "If we're worrying about uniforms, I couldn't care less. As long as I've got one on."

Nike has been facing widespread backlash from many teams and stars over the uniforms. People are hoping that the company make things right with the uniforms before the regular season begins.

MLB executives defend new uniforms amid widespread backlash

MLB's senior vice president of global consumer products, Denis Nolan defended the new MLB uniforms designed by Nike earlier this week.

The jerseys have been hugely criticized by the fans and players for multiple flaws like smaller fonts for player names and see-through pants.

"In acquiring Majestic and its MLB uniform manufacturing facilities in Easton, PA – which have been making player uniforms for nearly two decades – Fanatics has consistently produced world-class uniforms, including every Nike-branded MLB on-field jersey and all City Connect gear since 2020," Nolan said.

Nolan, however, wasn't the only one who defended the new uniforms, the global consumer executive of MLB, Stephen Roche, stood up for the new jerseys.

"That was all part of the tightening up of the entire process," Roche said. "Clubs were able to approve how everything matched Nike’s standard colors. For the first time, we had a uniform where all the colors matched exactly with the hats and the on-field colors. They had always been close, but they weren’t exact. Now, they are."

