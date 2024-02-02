"I was caught off-guard just like everyone else was" - Corbin Burnes recalls being stunned after learning about his trade from Brewers to Orioles

On Thursday, it was revealed that the Milwaukee Brewers had traded ace pitcher Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles. In return, the Brew Crew received pitcher DL Hall, infield prospect Joey Ortiz, and the 34th pick in the 2024 Competitive Balance Round A draft.

This ends Burnes' six-year tenure in Milwaukee. He is coming off a season where he started 32 games, compiling a 10-8 record with a 3.39 ERA. It was his third consecutive season of throwing well over 150 innings.

However, the three-time All-Star did not learn about the trade until about half an hour prior. He recently joined Foul Territory TV to discuss how quickly the trade developed.

"The team will reach out to you first before the news spreads. I think I knew probably 30-35 minutes before it went public," stated Burnes.

Burnes explained how shocked he was when he first learned he was headed to the Baltimore Orioles.

"There was about 30 minutes before I started getting all the phone calls and everyone reaching out, wanting to know what happened. I was caught off-guard just like everyone else was" said Burnes.

The O's have been in the headlines all week with their ownership news, and they now have a frontline starter to add to their rotation.

The Orioles have a strong rotation after acquiring Corbin Burnes

The Orioles have been looking to add a frontline starter this offseason, and they did just that after trading for Corbin Burnes. Burnes is a true ace and was a reason for much of the Brewers' success.

Burnes will slot in alongside Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez, which makes for an elite three-man group. Add John Means, who was working through residuals of Tommy John surgery last season, to this list, and this rotation is formidable.

Baltimore is already coming off a 101-win season, where they bested the rest in the American League East. With the addition of Burnes, they have sent a message to the rest of the division.

All eyes will be on the Orioles this season as they look to repeat as division champions. Given how tough the AL East has become, they will have to be at their best all season long.

