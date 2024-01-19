"I am not a complete player yet" - When Shohei Ohtani explained why he wanted an MLB move before turning 25

There is no denying that Shohei Ohtani is a generational talent who has changed how many fans view the game of baseball. Nobody is better, from his talent to the attention he brings to the sport.

The Los Angeles Dodgers showed what he was worth to them by signing him to a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million deal. It is the richest contract in professional sports history.

However, he is humble for a guy who was getting the attention of every MLB team in the league when he was posted in 2017. In Jay Paris' book, Shohei Ohtani: The Amazing Story of Baseball's Two-Way Japanese Superstar, Ohtani was apprehensive about the player he was at the time.

"I am not a complete player yet, and I want to go to an environment where I can continue to get better," Ohtani stated.

Ohtani wanted to go to the big leagues, where the best players in the world played and somewhere he could develop. That is why he chose to sign with the Los Angeles Angels. A decision that many fans believe hurt him.

"I felt the same way when I graduated from high school. And it is my strongest reason for wanting to go now," Ohtani added.

Ohtani's work ethic is something that can inspire everybody. From years and years of hard work and dedication, he has become the face of the sport in such a short amount of time.

Shohei Ohtani was not sure he could pitch and hit in professional ball

While everybody knows Shohei Ohtani for being the two-way phenom that he is, there was a time of doubt that he could do this professionally. Before turning pro, he was apprehensive it would even be possible.

"Just before I turned professional, I didn't imagine I would be able to do both. But since then, the fans have encouraged it, the coaches helped me, and [Ham Fighters] manager [Hideki] Kuriyama made it possible. That has left me with a strong desire to keep doing it, not only for me, but for them," Ohtani stated.

Certainly, Ohtani would not be the player he is today without being a two-way player. But, with help, he has made it possible for other baseball players to be two-way players professionally.

Now that Ohtani is on a contending team like the Dodgers, it will be exciting to watch him potentially get his shot at postseason baseball.

