"I am consumed with trying to be good at it” - Yankees legend Derek Jeter once revealed his obsession for golf during an interview with Jimmy Fallon

In a 2017 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter revealed his obsession with golf.

It started when Jimmy Fallon mentioned playing golf for Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation in Tampa, Florida. Fallon recalled how Derek had to hand deliver the prize to him after he had won the tournament. Evidently, Jeter thought Fallon won unfairly and did not want to award the prize to Fallon. Apparently, Fallon could sense Jeter's reluctance.

After narrating the years-old story, Fallon asked Jeter about his obsession with golf:

"Are you like intense?"

Jeter responded:

"You realize, I am consumed with trying to be good at it, you know. It's the only thing I like to do by myself. I'll go out really all by myself. Play 18 holes in a couple hours, so I am trying to improve that along."

Not many MLB fans are aware of Jeter's golf obsession or that he is good at the game.

Derek Jeter took up golf as his hobby after retiring from MLB

After retiring from MLB in 2014, Jeter fell in love with golf. Over time, he has polished his golf skills and become addicted to it.

In November 2016, Jason Sobel, golf writer at Action Network HQ, shared in a tweet what pro golfer Tiger Woods had to say about Jeter's golfing skills.

Per Jason's post, Tiger Woods said:

“Now that he’s out of baseball, he’s addicted to playing golf. He likes to practice, he likes to play. You can tell he’s analyzing, he’s asking technical questions about the game,” the tweet said. “He’s one of the best athletes who ever lived and he wants to learn. He’s asking the right questions.”

It is great to see Jeter exploring other sports and developing new hobbies after bidding adieu to his first love, baseball.

