“I am continuing to fight” - Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg announces heartbreaking update in battle against cancer

Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg gave an update about his battle with cancer on Wednesday. The Baseball Hall of Famer has been going through treatment after his prostate cancer relapsed last December.

Ad

In a recurrent battle with the disease, Sandberg had announced that he was cancer-free last August before the cancer came back and eventually spread to other organs.

“It’s been a challenging few months as I have been going through treatment on a regular basis,” Sandberg wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “While I am continuing to fight, I’m looking forward to making the most of every day with my loving family and friends.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ryne Sandberg played all but 13 of his 2,164 games as a Cub. In those 15 seasons, he made the All-Star Game 10 times and was also named the National League MVP for the 1984 season. He was a gun infielder, winning the Gold Glove nine times in his career.

Sandberg finished his career with a .285 batting average on 2,386 hits with 1,061 runs batted in and 282 home runs. His jersey number 23 has been retired by the club. He was inducted into Cooperstown in 2005 with a 76.2% vote on his third ballot.

Ad

Sandberg had a short stint as a manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, from 2013 to 2015, the club where he started his career. He held a .428 winning percentage as a manager before eventually returning to the Cubs as a brand ambassador during their drought-breaking World Series-winning year in 2016.

The 65-year-old's most recent appearance at Wrigley Field came when he threw the first pitch of this year's Cubs home opener.

Ryne Sandberg eager for Wrigley Field to buzz the same way as 1984

The 1984 season is considered to be a turning point in the Cubs franchise history. Their National League pennant winning effort put them on the map as contenders. They were led by Ryne Sandberg, who won the MVP on the back of .314 average with 84 RBIs and 19 home runs.

Ad

Two of these dingers came in the famous 'Sandberg Game' between the Cubs and the Cardinals at Wrigley Fried, where the slugger hit two home runs in the ninth and the tenth to tie the game with the Cubs eventually winning in eleven innings.

“I haven’t been to Wrigley Field as much as I hoped in the first half but I’m watching every game and am excited for the second half and to see Wrigley rocking like 1984!” Sandberg wrote.

Ryne Sandberg's enthusiasm comes from the fact that currently his Cubs are well positioned as contenders. They have the 2nd best record in the National League with a 57-39 record and are expected to make a deep run into the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More