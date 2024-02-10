"I cooperated and I accept their decision" - Former Mets GM Billy Eppler content with MLB's verdict against him

Former New York Mets General Manager, Billy Eppler, has been suspended by Major League Baseball for the entire 2024 season following a recent investigation into the team’s use of the Injured List (IL) during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Eppler resigned from the Mets in October 2023 when the investigation became public, with sources saying that he would have been fired if he did not resign. In a statement released to the NY Post, he said that he cooperated completely with the MLB’s probe and accepted their decision.

“I cooperated fully and transparently with MLB’s investigation, and I accept their decision,” Eppler said in a statement.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred criticized Billy Eppler for fabricating injuries and submitting false documents, calling it unacceptable and detrimental to the integrity of the game. Manfred also accused Eppler of abusing his authority as a general manager in 2022 and 2023.

MLB's Department of Investigations ruled that Billy Eppler acted independently and was not influenced by Mets ownership or other personnel.

"The pattern of conduct was at Mr. Eppler’s sole direction and without any involvement of club ownership or superiors,” the league said.

Billy Eppler joins other banned baseball figures

Billy Eppler is the sixth person to be placed on MLB’s ineligible list, joining former Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, former Astros manager AJ Hinch, former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, former New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran, and former Atlanta Braves GM John Coppolella, who were all involved in sign-stealing scandals in recent years.

Eppler has been suspended for violating the rules of the IL, which are meant to protect player health and ensure fair competition. Placing players in the IL allows teams to open roster spots while also keeping those players under club control.

Former Mets reliever Tommy Hunter defended Billy Eppler, citing the common occurrence of back issues in the MLB and suggesting that the focus on Eppler was unjust.

“It’s crazy Billy got singled out,’’ Hunter told The NY Post by phone. “It’s kind of mind-blowing. I had multiple back [issues] and no one from MLB talked to me. I don’t know what their strategy was."

"It’s no secret what goes on [with the phantom IL], so to go after one person seems unfair. I feel bad for Billy. … He didn’t do anything different than any other GM I’ve been around.”

Eppler's ban will serve as a warning to other teams to not use fabricated IL and get an advantage.

