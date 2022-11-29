Josh Donaldson, the Yankee's third baseman, had a 2022 to remember. Apart from doing what he loves and playing baseball, he had a surprise in store for MLB fans.

Earlier this year in February, Donaldson popped the question to his girlfriend Briana Miller, sending Instagram users into a tizzy. Cortes shared a series of photographs on Instagram with his wife-to-be and older daughter, Aubrey.

"Excited to know you will soon one day be Mrs. Donaldson!! I couldn’t ask for a better partner and mother to our child! I love you" - Joshua Donaldson, Instagram

With a beautiful beach in the backdrop, the couple clad in white were photographed kissing each other, with Brianna proudly showing off her ring.

It is unclear how and when the pair met, but the couple was first pictured together in 2016 when Donaldson took to social media to share a post about Miller.

They have been together ever since and recently moved from Atlanta to New York following Donaldson’s trade to the New York Yankees.

Donaldson shared the news about Miller’s pregnancy in 2020, and they welcomed their first child, Aubrey, on November 12, 2021. The couple’s second child, Lilly, was born earlier this year on the 9th of July.

"Lilly Rain Donaldson Born 09.07.2022 at 5:51am at 8lbs 7oz. Our hearts are so full and Aubrey is already the best big sister!" - Briana Miller, Instagram

Josh Donaldson made his MLB debut in 2010 with the Oakland Athletics. He’s gone on to play for the Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Indians, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins, and the New York Yankees, where he’s currently plying his trade.

He was initially drafted into MLB as a catcher and slowly switched positions from catcher to third base, which eventually earned him a place as an All-Star in 2014. He was also an All-Star in the following two MLB seasons.

The player was also voted the American League's Most Valuable Player in 2015 and received two Silver Slugger awards in 2015 and 2016.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Josh Donaldson is named American League MVP! Josh Donaldson is named American League MVP! https://t.co/p0ojE1oexx

"Josh Donaldson is named American League MVP!" - Bleacher Report, Twitter

Josh Donaldson stars in the History channel series Vikings

Josh Donaldson, an avid fan of the History Channel series Vikings, made a guest appearance on the show in 2018. He played the role of Hoskuld, “a Viking warrior of great skill.”

The episode was called “Revenge,” and it aired in January 2018.

He has also been an enthusiastic lifelong golfer. He appeared on the Golf Channel in 2014 and smacked the ball at a distance of 309 yards in a simulator. He also appeared on TV as an 18-month-old toddler, showing off a "picture-perfect" golf swing.

