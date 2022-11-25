Freddie Freeman, current Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman, has had a long and decorated career. He played with the Atlanta Braves for more than 12 seasons. He is a six-time MLB All-Star. He also won the World Series with them in 2021. Throughout his entire career, his wife, Chelsea, has always been by his side.

The couple recently celebrated their eighth anniversary. To honor this special day, Chelsea posted an Instagram reel celebrating the occasion with Freddie and their three kids.

Happy 8th Anniversary to my favorite person. I couldn’t imagine life without you. I love you so much!!! 💕 #wedding #anniversary #love -Chelsea Freeman, via Instagram

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman's relationship timeline

2011: The couple met while they were in college and started dating around this time.

January 2014: After three years of dating, Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Goff announced their engagement on January 29. They have a fairytale-like engagement story, with Freddie proposing to his lady love while on a boat ride. As the sun was setting, he went down to his one knee, popped the question and Chelsea said "yes."

November 2014: The couple kept hyping social media about their wedding with pre-wedding photoshoots throughout 2014. Freddie and Chelsea got married on November 22, 2014, at St. Regis Bal Harbor in Miami. After their wedding, the couple went on a honeymoon to a small coastal island off the shore of Australia.

2016: Chelsea announced in March that they were expecting their first child. The couple welcomed their son in September.

2020: Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman once again announced that they were expecting. This time, they were having twins. They were borin in February 2021. The twins proved to be highly influential for Freddie, who finally lifted the World Series title after their arrival.

The couple live a happy married life residing in Corona Del Mar, California. Chelsea has worked for professional brands as a model namely Harley Davidson, Ferrari, and Black Roberts Rum. After obtaining her college degree, she became a full-time realtor. She later started her own clothing line, the Chelsea Freeman Collection.

Freddie Freeman, on the other hand, moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers after a long and successful spell with the Atlanta Braves. His 12-year stint there earned him three Silver Slugger awads, a Golden Glove award and six inclusions in the MLB All Star Team.

