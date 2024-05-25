"I couldn’t show them how great I can be" - Juan Soto mulls over Padres stint on San Diego return as a Yankee

Juan Soto went long for the 14th time this season during the New York Yankees' 8-0 rout of the San Diego Padres on Friday. The slugger, known for his clutch performances this season, pondered over his time with the Padres on his return to Petco Park for the first time since joining the Bronx Bombers.

Soto was part of a blockbuster trade that saw the three-time All-Star move from San Diego to New York in December 2023 due to financial uncertainty. While the Dominican slugger has wasted no time in hitting the ground running for the Pinstripers, he expressed regret over his shortcomings during his Padres stint.

Soto mulled over his time in San Diego ahead of the Yankees' series opener, saying:

“It’s kind of tough for me because (the fans) were there every day for me. I know I tried my best. I played hard every game. But I didn’t play at my best, you know? And that’s one of the things I was kind of sad about because I couldn’t show them how great I can be.’’ (Via USA Today)

Soto excelled in the 2022 postseason for the Padres and was one of the shining lights during an underwhelming 2023 season. However, his stellar stint was unable to guide the team to success.

“We didn’t have the luck on our side in 2023," Juan Soto said. "We have some games when there was nothing we can do. But it is what it is. Now, it’s in the past."

A World Series winner with the Washington Nationals in 2019, Soto was one of the most sought-after talents in the league. His exploits caught the attention of the big market teams, and he was eventually traded to the Padres in 2022.

Juan Soto is leading the way for Yankees amid free agency murmurs

Juan Soto started the Yankees' onslaught on Friday night after going deep against his former teammate Yu Darvish in the third inning. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton followed suit, as the Yankees trio homered in the same inning for the first time this season.

While Soto's stint has Yankees fans dreaming of a postseason run through the World Series, the superstar slugger once again made his intentions clear about his future.

“We’re going to be open to everybody,’’ Juan Soto said. "We ain’t closing any doors. Whoever wants to talk about deals and stuff, I’m open to deal with it. But that’s going to be in the future. Right now, I’m a Yankee.’’ (Via Yahoo.com)

If the former Padres slugger opts for free agency after his current one-year deal expires, the Yankees will likely have to fight tooth and nail to get hold of the coveted superstar.

