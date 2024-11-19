"I was crazy" - Tyler Glasnow's girlfriend Meghan Murphy screams free falling at Victoria Falls Gorge Swing following a daring Devil's Pool visit

LA Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow and his girlfriend Meghan Murphy are enjoying the offseason in Africa. The couple has a penchant for spending the offseason in picturesque locations, and this time their trip is to Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

They are at the African Bush camps, an award-winning collection of luxury camps and residences, located throughout the three African nations. On Monday, Murphy shared two adrenaline-pumping experiences from their vacation via her Instagram stories.

Murphy and Glasnow visited the Devil's Pool at the top of Victoria Falls in Zambia, where they crawled to the edge and admired a stunning rainbow. Additionally, Murphy took on the thrilling Gorge Swing, experiencing a free fall into the depths below.

She let out a scream as she leaped and later reflected on the daring experience, saying:

"I was crazy"

IG stories of Meghan Murphy (Source/https://www.instagram.com/injector_meghan/)

Murphy's scream elicited laughs from the person who took the video, possibly Glasnow. She too seems to have enjoyed it after she saw it as she captioned her IG story:

"I didn't know I was capable of making this noise."

Tyler Glasnow and Meghan Murphy enjoy wildlife in Africa

Tyler Glasnow and Meghan Murphy saw several wild animals up close in Africa. She shared a heartwarming moment between a lion and a lioness on her Instagram stories.

The story contrasted with an earlier story where the lion pride devoured a wild buffalo. In addition to the cats, they also saw giraffes and elephants.

In her latest Instagram stories, Murphy shared videos of wildlife in Africa. In one of the stories, she shared a rhinoceros walking by. In another one, a lioness walked past her and seemed to look directly into the Dodgers ace's girlfriend's phone.

IG stories of Tyler Glasnow's girlfriend Meghan Murphy (Source/https://www.instagram.com/injector_meghan/)

Glasnow had a great start to the 2024 MLB season, featuring in the All-Star game. However, an elbow strain prematurely ended his season, with August 11 being the last date he was on the mound.

Despite his absence, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts used the team's bullpen effectively in the postseason. With Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamato, the Dodgers have a spectacular trio of aces coming up next season.

If they re-sign Clayton Kershaw and acquire Roki Sasaki, the LA team will become a bigger force to be reckoned with in the upcoming MLB season. A six-man starting rotation is a possibility for the Dodgers.

