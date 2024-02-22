"I'd like to be an example" - Trevor Bauer believes successful MLB return could inspire people struggling with past demons

On June 28, 2021, Trevor Bauer started for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants. Unbeknownst at the time, it could have been the last time he'd ever set foot on an MLB pitch in a regular season game.

Fast forward to today, and the embattled former National League Cy Young winner is attempting a comeback in the majors.

In an interview with Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Bauer bared his experiences and realizations during his time away from the league:

"Off the field, I’ve obviously made some mistakes along the way. I’d like to be an example of doing the second half of my career better than the first half of my career. I’d like to show that people can learn from mistakes, change, and get better."

It can be recalled that Bauer was placed on administrative leave in July 2021 for sexual assault allegations. The hiatus was further extended when MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended Bauer for 324 games for violations relating to the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy of the league.

Since then, Trevor Bauer has made a move to Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball League and pitched for the Yokohama DeNa Baystars last season. After spending a year with the Baystars, Bauer chose to not re-sign and be a free agent ahead of the 2024 baseball season.

In the interview with Shaikin, Bauer stated that he gets the impression that some players and certain fanbases want him to return to the league:

"I know the type of support that I have around the league, from players and coaches and front offices. I don’t think there would be any problem there. I also know the support that I have from fan bases."

The 33-year-old hurler also shared in the interview that if people would like to enter into a dialogue with him about his past issues, he would be more than willing to listen:

"I think that’s an important piece of this — me being willing to talk through things and admit that I made mistakes and show that I am learning from those."

Whichever way the wind blows for Trevor Bauer, there will certainly be divisive opinions about him making a return to Major League Baseball. It is a strong reminder for everyone that life may not be a one-shot deal, but making reckless decisions in life can have a huge impact on the grander scheme of things.

Trevor Bauer's NPB career with the Yokohama DeNa Baystars

When the Yokohama DeNa Baystars signed Trevor Bauer, it was met with huge reactions not only stateside but also from the fans of NPB. Statistically, however, Bauer maintained his standing as a respectable pitcher after being away from MLB for a considerable period.

Bauer made 19 appearances and compiled a 10-4 record with a 2.76 ERA with 130 strikeouts and two complete games for the Baystars. Yokohama made it to the postseason but was eliminated in the Central League Climax Series by the Hiroshima Toyo Carp in NPB's stepladder playoff format.

