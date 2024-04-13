“I’d like to focus on baseball” – Shohei Ohtani issues statement following Ippei Mizuhara charges, thanks investigators

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was charged with bank fraud on Thursday for stealing upwards of $16 million. A day after the charges, he surrendered to authorities and turned himself in at the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

Mizuhara was released on a $25,000 bond and will appear back in court on May 9. He has been given a long list of conditions that he has to meet like having no contact with Ohtani, getting treatment for his gambling addiction, and finding and maintaining employment.

In a report from Dodgers Nation, Ohtani gave a statement to the Los Angeles Times. In the statement, Ohtani thanked the team of investigators and is happy to see this situation resolved.

"I'm very grateful for the Department of Justice's Investigation. For me personally, this marks a break from this, and I'd like to focus on baseball" - said Ohtani.

This was the first time that Ohtani spoke on the situation since addressing the scandal in a press conference. However, the two-way phenom declined to give further statements.

Ohtani can now relax and put his whole focus into helping the Los Angeles Dodgers rise past expectations. Currently, they have one of the best records in the league alongside the red-hot New York Yankees.

Despite the situation, Shohei Ohtani has kept his head down and has flourished

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani (Image via Getty)

Shohei Ohtani has been very busy over the last year. He left the Los Angeles Angels in the winter to sign his monster contract with the Dodgers. Shortly after that, he announced his marriage.

That alone could be a lot to handle for some, but much of that was overlooked when the story of Ippei Mizuhara came out. Despite that, Ohtani has kept his head in the game.

Ohtani leads the National League with 21 hits and all baseball players with eight doubles. Outside of that, he is hitting .333/.377/.635 with three home runs and a stolen base.

You also cannot forget that Ohtani had surgery over the offseason to repair the UCL he tore during the 2023 season. It certainly does not look to be affecting him offensively.

Given the saga surrounding Mizuhara is coming to a close, do not be surprised if Ohtani starts to turn it up even more at the plate. With a clearer mind, that ball could look like a balloon for the reining AL MVP.

