"I’d love to go to Stamford Bridge" - Didier Drogba fanboy Pete Alonso reveals passion for Chelsea FC ahead of debut London visit

New York Mets star Pete Alonso is known as one of the most prolific sluggers in the MLB. However, what most people are unaware of is his fondness for another sport. In an interview with the British news outlet talkSPORT, the famous slugger revealed that he is a huge fan of football, or, as it is commonly known in the US, soccer.

The back-to-back home run Derby King said he is excited to cross the pond and visit the home stadium of his favorite football club, Chelsea FC. Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will travel to London on June 8 to face their rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, as part of MLB's London Series.

"Chelsea is my favourite football club. Didier Drogba is my favourite player and my favourite performance of his was against Bayern Munich in the Champions League game." - Alonso via talkSPORT

Alonso might just be in luck, as Chelsea FC's home ground, Stamford Bridge, is just a few subway stations away from the London Stadium.

"I’d love to go to Stamford Bridge while we’re there. That would be one of those bucket list things for me," Alonso added.

Chelsea FC and Cote d'Ivoire legend Didier Drogba is known as one of the most clinical strikers in the world of football and has a penchant for coming up in the clutch.

Seattle Mariners could be gunning for Pete Alonso

Per ESPN Analyst David Schoenfield, the Seattle Mariners might be the perfect landing spot for Pete Alonso. This is due to the Mets rebuilding season and resetting their timers for a playoff push by as late as 2026.

The analyst, however, also stated that a valuable piece such as Alonso, who has spent his entire major league career with the Mets, won't be shipped off by owner Steve Cohen easily.

The clash between the Mets and the Phillies would just be the third set of opponents for the said series, after the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in 2019 and the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals in 2023. The games will be played at the London Stadium in Stratford, London, England.

