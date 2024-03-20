"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't worried" - MLB analyst compares Bryce Harper to Tiger Woods amid back injury

Bryce Harper is one of the most talented players of his generation and continues to prove why he was selected with the first-overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft. A two-time National League MVP, Harper has been an elite force at the plate throughout his career, racking up 306 home runs throughout his career.

Unfortunately for Bryce Harper, no matter how successful he has been at the plate, Father Time remains undefeated. Although the Philadelphia Phillies superstar is only 31 years old, he has missed plenty of time throughout his career with various injuries.

"Bryce Harper's back injury might be something he needs to manage for the rest of his career." - @975TheFanatic

Currently, Harper is dealing with a lingering back injury which has some questioning his availability for Opening Day. Even though the Philadelphia Phillies superstar believes he will be good to go for the team's first game of the season, back injuries are not something to play around with.

This is something that MLB analyst Chris Rose is starting to grow concerned about. "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't worried," Rose said in a recent episode of Baseball Today. He explained how Harper is known for having one of the most violent swings in the MLB, something he compared to legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

"Bryce Harper’s recent injury history is a bit worrisome" - @ChrisRoseSports

Chris Rose explained that like Bryce Harper, Tiger Woods has been known for having one of the most violent swings in golf history. He went on to explain the progression of injuries that have plagued Tiger Woods in recent years, beginning with his back. This is something he fears could happen to Harper as he continues to age.

Bryce Harper has suffered a number of serious injuries throughout his MLB career

Prior to this current back injury that has been bothering Harper, the seven-time All-Star has had to work through a number of serious injuries. One of the most notable and severe came during the 2022 season and subsequent offseason. The Phillies star was diagnosed with an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right elbow, which forced the superstar to undergo offseason Tommy John Surgery.

Although Harper surprised many by returning to the lineup well before many expected, he has since transitioned full-time to first base in order to keep him on the field. It remains to be seen if he will adjust his swing as he continues to age, however, Chris Rose's concerns are valid based on Harper's swing.

