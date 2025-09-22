  • home icon
  • “I’d be really, really rich” - Mets’ Pete Alonso hilariously pokes fun at nonstop questions on re-signing

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Sep 22, 2025 10:30 GMT
Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Source: Getty
Pete Alonso is expected to hit free agency after a turnaround season (Source: Getty Images)

The New York Mets lost their final home game against the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Sunday. It may also be Pete Alonso's final home game at Citi Field if the Mets don't make it to the postseason, the destiny of which they do not control anymore, and if the infielder chooses another club for his future.

Pete Alonso, who is currently signed to a two-year $54 million contract, has an opt-out clause at the end of the year. If he takes it, he will head into free agency for the second consecutive season. Alonso was asked if that crossed his mind when he headed back to the dugout after a pinch runner replaced him in the eighth inning of the game.

"If I had a nickel for how many times everyone in this room has said that... I'd be really, really rich," Alonso said. "I'm a firm believer that the right thing is going to happen. You can't necessarily control destiny, you can't control what-ifs... but this place has been really special to me."
The first baseman two years ago had rejected a seven-year $158 million deal. The Mets, seeing his performance during the 2024 season, decided not to offer him a similar deal. But with Pete Alonso's resurgence this year, currently fourth in the National League in home runs and second in Runs Batted In, the Mets will have a decision to make at the end of the season.

Last week, Alonso had urged to 'pump the brakes' on his free agency talk. If he doesn't return as a Met for next year, he will leave as the franchise leader in Home Runs, currently at 263. He is expected to attract more suitors this coming offseason.

Pete Alonso restates the need to win as Mets drop the series finale against the Nats

With their 11th loss in 15 games, the Mets are no longer in the playoff spots. They are tied with the Cincinnati Reds on record (80-76), with the NL Central holding the tiebreak. Alonso spoke about the only fix that the team has for their current challenges.

“You’ve just got to win,” Alonso said. “It’s simple. Winning solves everything at this point. We’ve just got to do it.”

On June 12, the Mets were the best team in baseball with a 45-24 record. Now even if they win their remaining six games, they might not make it to the postseason.

