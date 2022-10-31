In the middle of the 2022 MLB season, Houston Astros' third baseman and shortstop Alex Bregman welcomed his first child, Knox Samuel Bregman, with his wife, Reagan Bregman, on August 2.

Just like any other new father, Bregman was over the moon to see and hold his newborn.

In an interview with KHOU, a television station in Houston affiliated with CBS, Bregman ecstatically said:

"Oh, it was unbelievable. One of the best days of my life and my wife's life. Mama's healthy, baby's healthy, and we're very excited."

He added:

"It hit me right when the baby came out. It really hadn't hit me until then, and to be able to spend a bunch of time with him."

Knox Samuel Bregman.

Houston Astros placed third baseman Bregman on the paternity list before Reagan gave birth to Knox. However, he returned to the lineup one night after his wife's delivery.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman confessed to understanding life's priorities after Knox Samuel Bregman's birth

Having a baby can make men and women more mature as they take on the new role of parents. However, it took Bregman a night to improve his wisdom.

The shortstop for the Astros said that fatherhood gave him a newfound perspective on both life and baseball.

"One-hundred percent. You know what's important in life. It's very special, and we're enjoying it."

Daddy Day Care.

After Knox was born, Alex also acknowledged that it saddened him to leave the infant at home with Reagan when he returned for his first MLB game against the Boston Red Red Sox.

