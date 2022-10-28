In a February 2021 interview, Houston Astros third baseman and shortstop Alex Bregman spoke candidly about the hiccups of being in a long-distance relationship as an MLB player with his wife, Reagan Bregman.

In an interview with "The Knot," Alex spoke about the initial phase of his relationship with Reagan during the full-fledged MLB season:

"She was driving back and forth every weekend, three hours there and back, waking up at 5 am to get to work. She was working her tail off and coming to see me."

"Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman." - @People

It is applaudable that he acknowledged Reagan's struggles and compromises.

Reagan also opened up about the pair's willingness to make their relationship last despite the hiccups of their long-distance relationship:

"When we both realized we were willing to sacrifice things to make things work, we realized it was it."

Alex Bregman and Reagan Howard got engaged in January 2020 when the Astros shortstop popped the question.

"Forever." - @Reagan Elizabeth

A year later, the pair tied the knot in December 2021.

"Married to my best friend." - @Reagan Elizabeth

In February 2022, Reagan announced her pregnancy with a lovely video on Instagram.

"Baby we’re crazy bout you." - @Reagan Bregman

Six months later, they welcomed their son, Knox Samuel, on Aug. 1, 2022.

"My world." - @Reagan Elizabeth

Baby Bregman attended his first MLB game in September.

Alex Bregman and Reagan Bregman shared a special moment as Houston Astros headed for the Fall Classic

Championship Series - Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees - Game 4.

Reagan has stuck by Alex through thick and thin. When the Houston Astros recently eliminated the New York Yankees from the ALCS, Reagan took to her Instagram and posted a photo where the pair are seen hugging out of uncontrollable joy.

Captioning the IG post, Reagan wrote:

"World Series bound babyyy 😭🍾🥂❤️‍🔥."

Game 1 of the World Series will begin on Oct. 28 at 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX, where the Astros will face the Phillies.

