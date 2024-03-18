"I definitely think it's going to cost him some days here" - Yankees manager Aaron Boone gives cryptic update regarding DJ LeMahieu

The veteran third baseman of the New York Yankees, DJ LeMahieu, will be missing some games this season because of a foot injury that he got due to a foul ball on Saturday.

The CT scan and X-ray came back negative for a fracture but the Yankees manager confirmed that LeMahieu’s foot still had the soreness that would prevent him from playing.

"He's still pretty sore, but moving around a lot better. I definitely think it's going to cost him some days here," Boone said according to Bryan Hoch on X.

LeMahieu has been an All-Star three times and a Golden Glove Award winner four times.

“We’re going to listen to the foot. I hope so. It’s certainly reasonable to think so. But I’m not going to speculate too much on that. We’re going to look at it every couple days," Boone said (via New York Post).

LeMahieu was having a great spring training time. In 10 games, his performance was good, with an on-base percentage of .276. Last season, he hit 15 home runs over 136 games.

Yankees' Aaron Judge to return on Wednesday

Aaron Judge, the star slugger of the Yankees, is set to return to the team lineup on Wednesday. On Monday, during a training game against Philadelphia, manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Judge is in a good state to play against the Pittsburgh Pirates. This comes after Judge missed many days due to a stomach issue.

"All I'll say is we're feeling pretty good," Judge said Monday (h/t ESPN). "The MRIs came back clean. I think a lot of it was precautionary; no need to risk stuff in spring training. ... The main goal is to be game ready for Opening Day, so we're just going to work toward that."

The Yankees will benefit greatly from his return, especially as Opening Day draws near.

