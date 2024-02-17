"I was destined to play in the navy pinstripes" - Marcus Stroman believes Yankees union was always 'meant to be'

The New York Yankees signed Marcus Stroman, a 30-year-old right-handed pitcher, to a two-year, $37 million contract. The former Cubs pitcher expressed his excitement on social media, saying:

“Not a soul or thing will ever dim this light. I was destined to play in the navy pinstripes. The universe always places you where you’re meant to be. Time to be great!”

Stroman believes he’s in the right place now and is not afraid of the high expectations and pressure that come along with playing in New York. He's ready to "be great" and help the Yankees win the World Series title.

In a recent interview captured by MLB.com, Stroman expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to play for the Yankees.

"I truly feel like any kid growing up always wants to live with the Yankees at some point in their career move," Stroman said.

"Being from New York, maybe from Long Island, you know, I just got a perfect cap to my career to be able to come out for. Everybody that's watched me growing up, my family, my friends back home, you're trying to be in the Bronx and feel that energy. I think it's different, so I'm excited."

Marcus Stroman discloses a strong association with New York City and the unique nature of playing for the Yankees.

Marcus Stroman remains committed to success with the Yankees

The dynamic pitcher has declared his prime focus on one ultimate goal: winning a championship for the Yankees. He is determined to achieve baseball glory along with his teammates in the upcoming season.

In a recent social media post on Instagram, Stroman issued a heartfelt apology to friends and family if he missed responding to their calls and messages.

"Locked in for the season. Ring chasing with the squad. No time for nonsense. To all my family, friends, and acquaintances... I'm sorry if I don't reply to messages or respond to missed calls. I'm busy. Love you though. Talk to you all around Thanksgiving. Time to get to work!" said Marcus Stroman.

Marcus Stroman's contribution to the Yankees this MLB season will be important as the team will like to end their World Series drought.

