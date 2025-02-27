"I didn’t come here for that" - Nolan Arenado shuts down Yankees showcase talk amid trade rumors

Nolan Arenado trade rumors ramped up Wednesday when the eight-time All-Star made the three-hour trip to Tampa to join his teammates for a Grapefruit League spring training matchup.

It's not often a veteran makes a trip like that in the exhibition season for just one game, so the move certainly turned up the heat on the Hot Stove considering the Cardinals and Yankees had already been in discussions about sending Arenado to New York earlier in the offseason.

Talks concluded without a move being made however due to the Cardinals balking at the Yankees' demand of Marcus Stroman and his excessive contract being included in the deal.

While it's clear New York would like to improve itself at the hot corner, with current options limited to Oswaldo Cabrera and D.J. LeMahieu, Arenado has been adamant that his appearance at George M. Steinbrenner Field had nothing to do with showcasing himself for the Yankees.

"I didn't come here for that," Arenado said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Day 3 of spring training. That wouldn't be a good day to showcase myself. I'm not ready for that."

Whatever the ultimate goal of sending Arenado to Tampa was, the perceived "showcase" didn't go as planned after he went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts batting cleanup.

Media isn't buying Nolan Arenado playing the denial card

Immediately after the Cardinals announced Nolan Arenado as being in the lineup in an X post on Wednesday, Yankees beat writer Brendan Kuty of the Athletic reposted the lineup with his tongue in cheek, saying:

"I want to emphasize how normal it is for a 12-year veteran to take a three-hour spring road trip to one of teams he reportedly would consider getting traded to despite his full no-trade clause."

The Foul Territory podcast also went back and forth with Ken Rosenthal about the news and appeared sold that this was a blatant move by the Cardinals to get New York's eyes on their third baseman in person.

A.J. Pierzynski asked him if this was a possible showcase for Arenado much like the ones his kid in high school is forced to partake in on occasion.

"In his mind it might be," Rosenthal said." This shows me Arenado wants to play in front of the Yankees, and maybe give them something to think about."

While the teams couldn't strike a deal initially, the door appears slightly cracked for a potential move that finds Arenado in pinstripes by Opening Day.

Whether this is the Cardinals testing the waters or the third baseman angling for an exit from St. Louis remains up for debate.

For a trade to happen, Arenado would need to waive his no-trade clause, and the Cardinals would likely have to absorb more of his contract and take on Stroman's deal.

