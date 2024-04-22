"I didn’t know right then that it was over” – Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito was unsure of the extent of his injury until an MRI revealed UCL damage

Lucas Giolito was set to enter the 2024 regular season healthy and determined to bounce back to his former All-Star level. Unfortunately, his season ended before it even began. The veteran starter was forced to undergo a bracing procedure on his elbow following a UCL injury he suffered during Spring Training.

"Brutal news: Initial imaging showed Boston Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito likely has a partially torn UCL and flexor strain and could miss the 2024 season, league sources tell ESPN. Giolito, who signed a two-year deal with Boston, may need surgery to repair the right-elbow damage." - @JeffPassan

Lucas Giolito will likely need to wait until 2025 before he can take to the mound again. After a rough 2023 campaign, the veteran signed a two-year, $38.5 million deal with the Boston Red Sox in the hopes of returning to the promising form he showed earlier in his career.

Giolito entered Spring Training feeling healthy and ready to prove himself to his new club. However, he soon found himself sidelined. That being said, when he initially felt some pain in his arm, he was unsure whether or not it was something serious or just general soreness.

"Lucas Giolito wasn’t sure how bad his elbow injury was in the moment" - @ChrisRoseSports

"I didn’t know right then that it was over," - Giolito explained in a recent interview with MLB analyst Chris Rose. "I had a similar sensation that happened last year that ended up being nothing," he continued, hoping for the best at the time. However, following an MRI, it was revealed that the Red Sox pitcher suffered UCL damage.

UCL injuries are not new for Lucas Giolito

Elbow injuries have been a part of Gioltio's baseball career since before he was even drafted into the MLB. Giolito fell to the 16th pick of the 2012 MLB Draft as several teams had concerns over the health of his UCL. These concerns proved to be warranted as Giolito underwent Tommy John surgery in 2012 after joining the Washington Nationals.

Since that time, Giolito has been relatively healthy throughout his MLB career, missing time with various injuries but nothing as severe as his latest UCL bracing procedure. He hopes to return healthy and to the form he showed when he finished Top-10 in Cy Young Award voting in back-to-back seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

