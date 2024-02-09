"I didn’t want to go out that way" - Clayton Kershaw discusses Dodgers reunion following injury setbacks

Legendary left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been a keystone of the Los Angeles Dodgers for over a decade after debuting in 2008. He is a 10-time All-Star, the 2014 NL Most Valuable Player and a World Series champion in 2020.

Despite speculation surrounding his retirement or joining the Texas Rangers, the three-time NL Cy Young winner is set to re-sign for the Dodgers. Kershaw revealed why he had chosen to play with the Dodgers for his 17th season in a recent interview with the NY Post:

"I’ve said it before, I don’t want to be average. I don’t want to just pitch to pitch. I want to be good. I want to contribute. I want to be a part of this and so yeah, my expectations are no concessions to just be good.”

Last season, Clayton Kershaw suffered an injured shoulder that required surgery three weeks after the Dodger’s elimination from the NL Division series. Kershaw mentioned that he was appreciative of how the Dodgers president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, stayed in touch with him all offseason.

In a heartfelt reflection, Kershaw revealed the inner conflict he experienced while deciding his next steps. With the support of his wife, Ellen, and thoughtful consideration, he decided not to give up and make a positive contribution to the team.

“It was still pretty tough, honestly [how it ended]. So, I had to get away for a good couple of weeks to really think about it and I didn’t want to go out that way.”

Clayton Kershaw will leave behind a legacy with the Dodgers, but not yet

Clayton Kershaw’s legacy goes beyond just his impressive stats and recognition. It is also about his ability to bounce back from challenges, his strong commitment to his team, and his deep passion for baseball. Winning another World Series is the driving force for the veteran pitcher and the Dodgers are the favorites to do just that in 2024.

The 210-win pitcher, who turns 36 on March 19, has a nameplate and a locker in the clubhouse even though his contract has not been announced officially by the team yet. Kershaw said he will join the Dodgers by July or August and will split time between his home in Texas and the Dodgers spring training facility during spring training.

Clayton Kershaw’s next career chapter generated anticipation within the Dodgers community. The Dodgers have made $1 billion-plus off-season investments, acquiring notable players like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow.

Kershaw eagerly anticipates reuniting with his teammates and helping the franchise compete for the World Series in the upcoming MLB season.

