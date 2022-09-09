"I don’t see an ERA stat next to Judge" "It’s Judge and it’s not even close" - MLB Twitter divided over 2022 AL MVP pick between superstars Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani

As we enter the final weeks of the 2022 MLB season, the Shohei Ohtani versus Aaron Judge MVP race is starting to heat up. Both players are currently the front-runners for the American League MVP Award. They are both having amazing seasons, but only one can get the MVP honors.

This season, Shohei Ohtani's stats are among the best hitters and pitchers in baseball. Fresh off his 2021 AL MVP campaign, Ohtani puts up a great case to win the award for the second year in a row. At the plate, Ohtani has a slash line of .267/.356/.536 with 33 home runs and 21 doubles. On the mound, Ohtani has a 2.58 ERA and 181 strikeouts through 23 starts this season.

Greg Andriano @gregandriano05 @MLB @TheJudge44 @Yankees @Angels How about we make a “2-Way Player of the Year Award”, so Ohtani gets his obligatory annual award for what he does every year. @MLB @TheJudge44 @Yankees @Angels How about we make a “2-Way Player of the Year Award”, so Ohtani gets his obligatory annual award for what he does every year.

Aaron Judge is having a season for the history books at the plate. He currently has a slashline of .301/.407/.683, which is among some of the greatest seasons in recent history. He also has 55 home runs, by far the most in the league and on pace to break a 60-year-old Yankees home run record. To add to his success, Judge currently leads all of baseball in eight major offensive categories.

Only one will walk away with the award. Who will it be?

Who deserves the AL MVP, Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani?

Shohei Ohtani is currently proving he is a one-of-a-kind talent in Major League Baseball. His ability to both pitch and hit on an elite level is something we have not seen since the days of Babe Ruth. What does drag Ohtani down, however, is the fact the Los Angeles Angels are nowhere near playoff contention this year.

ᴛᴏɴʏ ᴡᴜᴇɴᴄʜ @twuench @MLB @TheJudge44 @Yankees @Angels Judge because he's on a first place team. The Angels are ~20 GB of playoffs. If you think Ohtani is MVP, your opinion is wrong. @MLB @TheJudge44 @Yankees @Angels Judge because he's on a first place team. The Angels are ~20 GB of playoffs. If you think Ohtani is MVP, your opinion is wrong.

Although not a two-way player, Aaron Judge is having a spectacular season for the New York Yankees. He is on pace to break historic records, and he is also singlehandedly carrying the Yankees offensively, amist the squad's collapse.

karissa @karissaaaahines @MLB @TheJudge44 @Yankees @Angels judge has the higher WAR. he is more VALUABLE to his team than ohtani is to his team. most VALUABLE player award. @MLB @TheJudge44 @Yankees @Angels judge has the higher WAR. he is more VALUABLE to his team than ohtani is to his team. most VALUABLE player award.

Both deserve the American League MVP Award this season. Many believe that since no one else can do as much as Shohei Ohtani can do, he should win.

On the flip side, fans believe that Aaron Judge is the most valuable player on his team. The New York Yankees are currently collapsing, however Judge is saving them on offense. He is one of the main reasons the Yankees are still winning some games.

QP @quadruple_play @PepperGii @MLB @TheJudge44 @Yankees @Angels Ohtani can’t have an OPS approaching 1.100, play defense or be on a team that isn’t close to 20 games under .500. @PepperGii @MLB @TheJudge44 @Yankees @Angels Ohtani can’t have an OPS approaching 1.100, play defense or be on a team that isn’t close to 20 games under .500.

The award is up for grabs between the two of them. It will likely come down to how they play the final weeks of the season.

