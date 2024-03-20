"I don’t see it happening" - MLB insider downplays Dodgers' potential Willy Adames deal before trade deadline

Willy Adames has long been linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers as their trade target. Now with some irregularities in their shortstop position, they could try their hands on acquiring Adames from the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, Jon Morosi of the MLB Network is not very supportive of such rumors. In a recent interview with DodgersNation, Morosi talked about many things, including the Milwaukee Brewers’ reluctance to trade their starting shortstop Willy Adames anytime soon:

“I’d be a little surprised if they made that move right now. And I think if it was going to happen, it would have happened by now. I tend to think that they’ll revisit that conversation around the trade deadline,” Jon Morosi said.

He suggested, however, that there might be a chance for trade conversations involving Adames before the trade deadline.

The Dodgers recently placed Mookie Betts in their shortstop position moving Gavin Lux to second base. The franchise initially planned Lux as their shortstop but being unable to make a proper comeback after missing last year due to injury led them to shift him. This further strengthened the speculations of the Dodgers’ interest in Willy Adames.

if acquired, Adames could provide the club with both a defensive and offensive spark, offering a short-term solution to their problems since he will become a free agent after the 2024 season.

In case both Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts get settled in their roles effectively, the Dodgers may drop the idea of acquiring Willy Adames entirely.

Dodgers have other reasons to bench the Willy Adames trade talks for now

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers may still be open to conversations for a trade involving Willy Adames, Morosi doesn’t think it’s going to happen right now due to other reasons too:

“I’m just not sure that we’re going to see it happen right now, especially because if the Dodgers make that trade, they’ll probably have to give up some of the pitching depth that they need right now,” Jon Morosi said.

“So, for a lot of reasons, I don’t see it happening. Never say never. But I would say, check back with that conversation some time in July.”

Last season, Willy Adames batted .217, hit 24 homers, 80 RBIs and 73 runs scored in 149 games with the Milwaukee Brewers.

