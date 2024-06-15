"I don’t have any symptoms" - Mets star Brandon Nimmo optimistic as concussion testing continues amidst prolonged slump

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been having a tough time in the 2024 season. On May 24, he was hit in the head by a 91 mph fastball by starter Kyle Harrison in their game against the San Francisco Giants.

Nimmo mentioned on Friday that he's been undergoing more concussion tests recently because his hitting slump began around the same time he was hit in the head.

Discussing the same, the 31-year-old said (via New York Post):

“I’ve undergone tests and we are going to do more. But I don’t have any symptoms. I don’t feel fuzzy, I’m not having any trouble sleeping, I don’t have any sensitivity to light. To my knowledge, I’m fine, but it is something that’s on the team’s radar, for sure. So I will continue to undergo whatever they want me to do, and make sure that nothing pops up."

Since getting hit by the pitch three weeks ago, Brandon Nimmo's batting average has been .210 with a .559 OPS. He has struck out 27 times in 62 at-bats, including 10 strikeouts in his last four starts.

Although in the Mets’ recent 2-1 win against the San Diego Padres, Brandon Nimmo played his part in the team’s victory. In the third inning, J.D. Martinez hit a double, allowing Jeff McNeil and Nimmo to score.

Nimmo went two for three with one run, improving his average to .220 and an OPS of .718.

Brandon Nimmo will seek guidance from Anthony Rizzo if struggles continue

Brandon Nimmo mentioned that he might contact New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo for advice if his struggles continued. Last season, Rizzo faced similar challenges, batting only .172 with one home run in 169 at-bats after his injury.

“I haven’t done that, but maybe that’s a good idea at some point. We’ll continue to do more tests, and maybe I’ll need to talk to Rizzo and ask him what he [went through],” Nimmo said (via New York Post).

“To my knowledge, that’s not what this is, and I don’t want to use it as an excuse. But it is weird that it correlates with that time period."

Brandon Nimmo signed an 8-year $162 million contract with the New York Mets and is currently in the second year of his contract.

