Although the Philadelphia Phillies have lost the World Series, Aaron Nola is definitely proud of how they played and looking forward to the future. He spoke to the Inquirer and shared how not many people believed that they could be in Game 6.

“I don’t think anybody expected us to be in Game 6 of the World Series ... but us. We faced a lot of adversity. Down in a lot of games, came back. That’s just the kind of club we developed into.”

The Phillies, who needed five home runs to win Game 3, never recovered their hitting form. According to the publication, Philadelphia's hitters struck out 49 times in their four defeats to Houston, including 12 on Saturday night.

Phillies star Bryce Harper said:

“We didn’t get it done. We didn’t finish it. Doesn’t matter if you’re an 87-win team or a 100-win team.”

The Houston Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to retake the top spot in baseball. It was their first-ever victory since 2017.

Aaron Nola’s celebrated MLB career

Nola is a pitcher for the Phillies and made his debut in 2015. He was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2011 draft but chose to attend Louisiana State University (LSU).

He shared a room there with Alex Bregman, a future MLB infielder. In his three seasons as a weekend starter for the LSU Tigers, Aaron Nola won the National Pitcher of the Year Award in 2014. He was also twice voted the SEC Pitcher of the Year.

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four

Along with the Harwich Mariners of the Cape Cod Baseball League, he also participated in collegiate summer baseball.

Aaron Nola was taken by the Phillies with the seventh overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, and he signed a contract with them in June. Throughout the 2014 and 2015 seasons, he rose through the Phillies' farm system. He became the first pitcher since Pat Combs to make his main league debut the season after being drafted.

