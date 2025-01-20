"I don’t think Blue Jays are totally done just yet" – MLB insider teases more moves after Anthony Santander’s big signing

The Toronto Blue Jays sent the MLB universe into a frezny on Monday by reportedly agreeing to a deal with free agent slugger Anthony Santander. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the two sides came to an agreement on a five-year deal, giving the team the big ticket free agent that it had been craving all offseason.

It's been a frustrating offseason so far for Toronto Blue Jays fans as they have continually been considered finalists for some of biggest free agents this summer, only for them to sign elsewhere. By bringing in Anthony Santander, the team adds a much-needed power bat in the middle of his prime and should make an immediate impact in 2025.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jon Morosi spoke about the move on Monday's episode of MLB Hot Stove, explaining the Anthony Santander signing in more detail, while also stating that it may not be the end of the action for Toronto:

"The Blue Jays are one of the teams that we've heard connected to throughout this offseason and he gives them a lot of balance. ... I don't think they are totally done yet, it wouldn't surprise me if we see someone like a Jurickson Profar perhaps, land with the Blue Jays."

Toronto has been linked to a number of free agents who still remain on the open market, including Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. It remains to be seen if the Anthony Santander deal closes the door on either player, however, Morosi explained that Santander provides the Jays with a rare, switch-hitting power hitter:

"We had heard at different times Alonso and Bregman, ... but you think about Santander and the power. Rare is the switch-hitting bat who can hit 44 home runs, it's only happened a handful of times in recent years in Major League Baseball."

Morosi also said that the team has been looking to add additional bullpen arms this offseason, mentioning that the team has shown interest in former Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estevez. This could just be the beginning in a series of moves for the team prior to the 2025 season.

Anthony Santander is expected to hit in the middle of the Toronto Blue Jays lineup in 2025

Anthony Santander put together the best season of his career in 2024, posting a .235 batting average with 44 home runs, 102 RBIs and an .814 OPS for the Baltimore Orioles. The All-Star will bring significant pop to the Jays lineup which struggled to rack up home runs last year, finishing 26th in total team long balls.

Expand Tweet

Santander will undoubtedly be hitting in the heart of the order for Toronto this upcoming season. It's likely that Santander will be batting in the clean-up spot behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which should help the Jays put up more runs this season. The threat of Santader batting behind Vladdy will also force teams to reconsider walking Guerrero Jr. as part of their strategy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback