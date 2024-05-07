“I don’t think that’s a fit for him” - MLB analyst rules out Juan Soto’s possibility of returning to Nationals 

Juan Soto has been a reckoning force so far in the 2024 MLB season. The superstar has gone 43-for-136 with eight homers and 28 RBIs along with four stolen bases so far this season.

The three-time All-Star joined the New York Yankees in December 2023 after being traded by the San Diego Padres. Before the 2024 season started both parties inked a one-year, $31 million contract avoiding salary arbitration.

In a recent interview with "MLB Now", MLB analyst Steve Phillips and former baseball player Harold Reynolds talked about which team would be a potential fit for Juan Soto after the current season.

When asked if Soto is a fit for the Washington Nationals, Reynolds said:

“Well, I know a lot of people thinking about the Nationals because they’ve come around, the young guys are starting to take off but no, he’s not a fit now. Now, is he a fit for all 30 teams, that’s easy to say.

“But when you turn down the money he turned down, then you’re gonna go back walking to Washington. I don’t think that’s a fit for him. I think he’s wearing the uniform, he needs to be in and he’s in the city and he’s playing in right now, moving forward, either on one side of the town or the other but not back to Washington.”

Juan Soto made his major league debut with the Nationals in 2018 and played for them until 2022.

In March 2022, Soto rejected a 15-year, $440 million contract offer from the Nationals and was eventually traded to the San Diego Padres.

Steve Phillips disagrees with Harold Reynolds, sees Juan Soto as a Nationals’ fit

While Harold Reynolds dismisses Juan Soto’s return to the Washington Nationals, MLB analyst Steve Phillips strongly disagreed:

“All right, so he’s a fit with the Yankees but the question is, is he a fit with the Nationals, absolutely,” Phillips said. “They offer him 450 million dollar before. It’s going to take a little bit more than that probably to get a deal done, because of where Ohtani went.”

Juan Soto played a key role in the New York Yankees' recent 5-3 win against the Detroit Tigers. Soto’s double in the seventh inning brought in three runs, breaking the tie and helping the Yankees earn the win.

