"I don’t understand how he still has a job" - Tigers fans rip umpire Angel Hernandez after questionable call costs team base runner

Angel Hernandez is a name that many baseball fans know. He has irked fanbases with his inconsistencies and questionable calls over the years since he was called up to the big leagues in 1991.

He further frustrated Detroit Tigers fans on Thursday, costing them a runner. In the doubleheader between the Tiger and Mets, Hernandez deemed Spencer Torkelson swung on this pitch, negating the hit-by-pitch.

Detroit went to challenge the ruling, but since it was on swing, the play was not reviewable. That is the last thing you want to see in a close game. It completely kills the momentum.

Tigers fans immediately took to social media to discuss their frustration with the call. They are tired of Hernandez and his inability to call a game without it ending in controversy.

"I don't understand how he still has a job" - one fan posted.

"Yet another season that this absolute atrocity is allowed to umpire games. Fire him already" - said another frustrated fan.

"Just a wild call. What's even wilder is that he is still an ump" - posted another fan.

Fans are trying to figure out how Hernandez still has a job in the league. He is the most well-known umpire in Major League Baseball, and it is not for good reason.

"For the good of the game, fire Angel Hernandez" - said another fan.

"Mid season form" - said another.

This likely will not be the only time Hernandez is in the headlines this season. If he is in action, there is a good chance he will do something to make at least one fanbase unhappy.

Looking back at Angel Hernandez's controversies

Angel Hernandez and Anthony Volpe (Image via Getty)

You do not have to do much digging to find instances where Angel Hernandez has had a bad day at the office. One that sticks out in recent memory comes from the 2023 World Baseball Classic. In the game between Nicaragua and Venezuela, Hernandes missed nine calls.

Another instance of Hernandez frustrating fanbases came in 2021 in a game between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels. At the end of it, Hernandez missed 24 calls.

Fans have long been calling for the league to move on from Hernandez. They believe he only hurts the game by consistently being inconsistent, and the cry for robot umpires has never been louder.

