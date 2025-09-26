“I don’t want a shirt, I hardly want pants” - Clayton Kershaw savors champagne showers in final Dodgers division title celebration

Clayton Kershaw is a division winner for the last time in his career after the Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-0 to clinch the National League West.After an intense battle, that witnessed San Diego Padres pushing the Dodgers down to the wire, the Dodgers triumphed to win their 12th division title in the last 13 seasons.Following their achievement, Kershaw celebrated with his teammates in the locker room as Dodgers teammates Max Muncy and Blake Snell doused him with champagne and beer.When SportsNet LA's David Vassegh asked Kershaw if he needed his shirt back during the celebration, he said:“No, I don’t want my shirt back. I don’t want goggles. I don’t want a shirt. I hardly want pants, Dave.”Kershaw, a two-time World Series winner, has celebrated the division title more than any active Dodgers player. The veteran ace, who is retiring after the season, said he going to miss the celebrations the most.&quot;Pitching, all that stuff is great,” Kershaw said. “I love that, too. But getting to do this with a group of guys that all are working towards a collective goal for as long as we are, that’s what you miss.&quot;The camaraderie, the bonding, everybody going through something hard and coming out on the other side. That’s really special. You don’t get that anywhere else. There’s no other jobs for 37-year-olds on teams to get to do that. That’s what I’m going to miss.”Clayton Kershaw rallies behind team after intense battle for NL West titleIt wasn't a straightforward ride for the Dodgers as they were plagued by injuries to their pitching staff and were dethroned by the Padres and San Francisco Giants a few times at the top of the NL West this season.However, Clayton Kershaw said it doesn't matter how he got there but they need to make it count.“Nothing matters anymore,” Kershaw said. “We won. We’re in the postseason. We won our division like we were supposed to do. So doesn’t really matter what happened to this point, how we got here. We did it, and now we move on.”While Kershaw will be aiming for a third World Series ring in October, the Dodgers will try to become the first team in more than two decades to defend their title.