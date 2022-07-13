"I doubt he survives the AS Break" "La Russa has no clue" - Chicago White Sox fans frustrated with manager Tony La Russa after another baffling decision

Chicago White Sox fans have had enough of the Tony La Russa experience. With the team sitting three games behind .500, this latest example of strange decision-making has fans doubting his competency. Tony La Russa is a bonafide legend in the MLB, but he continues to make brutal mistakes.

Jomboy Media posted a video of the most recent example, where La Russa called for an intentional walk with the count at 0-1.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia White Sox broadcasters are confused when Tony La Russa decided to intentionally walk José Ramirez with an 0-1 count White Sox broadcasters are confused when Tony La Russa decided to intentionally walk José Ramirez with an 0-1 count https://t.co/TWBcjzHkQC

Even the broadcasters could not comprehend what they were seeing. An intentional walk in this situation with the runner on second is not the confusing part. Jose Ramirez is one of the best players on the Cleveland Guardians and there was an empty base. Waiting for the first pitch, and it going in the pitcher's favor, before signaling for the walk is the strange part.

His time with the Chicago White Sox has been tumultuous at best. Mistakes like these highlight La Russa's weaknesses. Many fans expect a coaching change to come soon.

dmh814 @ocdan74 @JomboyMedia I doubt he survives the AS Break. @JomboyMedia I doubt he survives the AS Break.

This mistake, paired with the lack of a winning record, has White Sox fans ready to move on from Tony La Russa.

Tony La Russa angers Chicago White Sox fans with confusing choices

Tony La Russa calls for an intentional walk.

The only logical explanation for this call is that Tony La Russa intended to walk Jose Ramirez before the first pitch. After failing to do so before the first pitch, La Russa rectified the situation. By then, the at-bat had turned to his pitcher's favor and he should have let it play out.

Black Bear @blackbear0869 @JomboyMedia Superior move. 2 outs and a 0-1 count. Only superstar managers know that is an intentional walk situation @JomboyMedia Superior move. 2 outs and a 0-1 count. Only superstar managers know that is an intentional walk situation

This was almost as far from an intentional walk situation as you could get. This seems like a small error, but it is the second time Tony La Russa has made a decision like this in 2022.

In a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tony La Russa intentionally walked Trea Turner while he was behind in the count. It was a controversial move, made to look even worse when Max Muncy hit a home run immediately following the walk.

statmonkey @statmonkey @JomboyMedia I'm often confused by what Tony LaRussa is doing @JomboyMedia I'm often confused by what Tony LaRussa is doing

At the time, Tony La Russa defended the decision by saying it was what the analytics dictated despite the outcome. Chicago White Sox fans did not accept this reasoning and suggested that the statistics he sees might be inaccurate.

Fyree @MaybeFyree @JomboyMedia if this is based on numbers, then he should look at numbers because those numbers are objectively flawed @JomboyMedia if this is based on numbers, then he should look at numbers because those numbers are objectively flawed

Tony La Russa inherited a young and talented Chicago White Sox team when he took over in 2021, but the team is struggling now.

tesol8 @tesol81 @JomboyMedia More proof that Tony LaRussa should not be managing. It is inexplicable and inexcusable. @JomboyMedia More proof that Tony LaRussa should not be managing. It is inexplicable and inexcusable.

If Tony La Russa is unable to turn this team around and at least challenge for a playoff spot, the team could move on. It certainly would not be an unpopular move for the team to make based on the fan reaction to this blunder.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far